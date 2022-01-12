Spotify is going to shut down its own original podcast studio

Spotify is going to shut down its own original podcast studio0
Spotify's Studio 4 is now shutting down for unknown reasons
It seems that Spotify has now told employees that work at Studio 4 that it will be closed after January 21. Original shows, such as Dissect and Chapo: Kingpin on Trial, were produced in Studio 4. Well, luckily this isn't the only podcast studio that the company owns; however, it was the first in-house studio that it created before its major studio acquisitions.
For the moment, it is unclear what will happen to the Spotify shows that were produced at Studio 4, but not all of them may be abandoned. For example, Dissect Podcast will not be canceled and will continue as usual on Spotify, according to the show's official Twitter account.
Spotify's presence in the podcast market has been steadily growing, and last year, the company introduced paid podcast subscriptions. Recently, it also acquired a firm that possessed the technology to easily transform broadcast audio to podcasts, in an attempt to enrich the podcast experience to its users.