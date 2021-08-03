Spotify could launch a cheaper, ad-supported tier

The Galaxy S21 is reportedly selling even worse than the Galaxy S20

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro expected colors: which color should you get?

Samsung loses top spot in Europe as Xiaomi overtakes it for the first time

Twitter now lets you sign up and log in with Apple or Google accounts

DirecTV no longer operates under AT&T as spinoff process is completed

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available in these 10 countries