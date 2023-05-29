Viber and Spotify team up to provide a discount on Premium so that you can rock out with friends
Staying connected! That’s a huge part of what makes being online taste so sweet. And as long as we have one of the best phones in our pockets, we can always check in with friends through the myriad of texting apps out there.
Viber has been around for a long time. In fact, WahtsApp beat the texting app by just one year! And as such, many people use Viber on a daily basis for staying in touch or for business. But let’s be honest: having group chats with your closest friends is where it's at!
Now, there is a slight catch: the discount isn’t available worldwide. Right now, it is primarily available in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, as that is where most of Viber’s users are located.
Here’s a list of countries that the promo is available in:
And the discount chunk will be different for each region too, as that is how regional prices typically go. But hey — if you are lucky, you might score up to three months of Spotify Premium for free, so that’s worth checking out!
The process is pretty straightforward, but it may seem weird if you are using Viber for the first time. But we’ve got your back with this nifty set of steps:
And that’s about it! And this offer makes total sense, because Viber has chat extensions that can allow you to listen to media in groups, with your friends. Naturally, this includes an extension for Spotify. Oh, and these work for the desktop version of the app too.
If this is just the start for collaborations like this, we’re certainly excited to see where the idea goes from here. Not to mention waiting for Spotify to make things up for US residents too, so keep your eyes peeled if you can’t take advantage of the offer now.
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Slovakia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Poland
- Czech Republic
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Slovenia
- Serbia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- North Macedonia
- Montenegro
- Iraq
- Philippines
- Vietnam
How do I get the Spotify Premium discount from Viber?
- Visit this link to enter Viber’s offers group
- Browse around to find the listing for the Spotify collaboration
- Click on “Get now!” and follow the workflow
