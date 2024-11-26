Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Spotify is the latest app to get a Gemini Extension on Android

Google quietly added a Gemini Extension for Spotify on Android, which allows users to ask Gemini Apps to play or search for music. This is just one of the not so many important apps that benefits from a Gemini extension after WhatsApp and Messages, but it looks like Google plans to put it on as many apps as possible.

As mentioned earlier, with Gemini Extension, Spotify users on Android can ask for music by song, album, artist, playlist and more. The extension comes with some caveats, such as the fact that it’s not available in Gemini in Google Messages, the Gemini web app, or the Gemini app on iPhone.

Also, the Spotify extension only works when Gemini’s language is set to English. Unsurprisingly, Spotify will only play the specific song you requested if you have a Spotify Premium subscription. Google also announced that extensions are only available when Gemini Apps Activity is enabled.

According to Google, extensions work the same way for both spoken and typed prompts, but if you have issues on your Android device (i.e. “Hey Google” doesn’t work) make sure that “Hey Google” and Voice Match are set up.



Keep in mind that you’ll have to link your Spotify account to your Google Account in order for the extension to work. Here is how you can do that:

  1. Ask the Gemini app to play, search, or browse music on Spotify.
  2. If Spotify isn’t connected, you’ll get the option to connect it.
  3. Follow the on-screen instructions.

After linking your Spotify account to your Google Account, you can ask Gemini Apps to find and play music on Spotify. Here are some of examples of how you can use this feature:

Play music
  • Play [album name] on Spotify
  • Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify
  • Play my Spotify playlist called [playlist name]
  • Play music for [activity] on Spotify

Search for music
  • Search for [artist name] songs
  • Search for the song that goes [lyrics]
  • Find a Spotify playlist with [genre, mood, activity] music

For the unaware, Gemini Apps can’t perform certain actions in Spotify, such as create a Spotify playlist or radio, so don’t try any of these because it won’t work.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

