Spotify is the latest app to get a Gemini Extension on Android
Google quietly added a Gemini Extension for Spotify on Android, which allows users to ask Gemini Apps to play or search for music. This is just one of the not so many important apps that benefits from a Gemini extension after WhatsApp and Messages, but it looks like Google plans to put it on as many apps as possible.
Also, the Spotify extension only works when Gemini’s language is set to English. Unsurprisingly, Spotify will only play the specific song you requested if you have a Spotify Premium subscription. Google also announced that extensions are only available when Gemini Apps Activity is enabled.
Keep in mind that you’ll have to link your Spotify account to your Google Account in order for the extension to work. Here is how you can do that:
After linking your Spotify account to your Google Account, you can ask Gemini Apps to find and play music on Spotify. Here are some of examples of how you can use this feature:
For the unaware, Gemini Apps can’t perform certain actions in Spotify, such as create a Spotify playlist or radio, so don’t try any of these because it won’t work.
As mentioned earlier, with Gemini Extension, Spotify users on Android can ask for music by song, album, artist, playlist and more. The extension comes with some caveats, such as the fact that it’s not available in Gemini in Google Messages, the Gemini web app, or the Gemini app on iPhone.
According to Google, extensions work the same way for both spoken and typed prompts, but if you have issues on your Android device (i.e. “Hey Google” doesn’t work) make sure that “Hey Google” and Voice Match are set up.
- Ask the Gemini app to play, search, or browse music on Spotify.
- If Spotify isn’t connected, you’ll get the option to connect it.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
Play music
- Play [album name] on Spotify
- Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify
- Play my Spotify playlist called [playlist name]
- Play music for [activity] on Spotify
Search for music
- Search for [artist name] songs
- Search for the song that goes [lyrics]
- Find a Spotify playlist with [genre, mood, activity] music
