Spotify's new feature will remember what you've been listening to for 90 days

Apps
Soon, you'll probably notice something new about your Spotify app. A "Recents" page: this is where the streaming platform will store a list of the content you've played for the last three months.

The new "Recents" page is designed to make it easier for users to revisit their listening history. It consolidates music, podcasts, and audiobooks from the past 90 days into a single location. It also tracks saved content, providing a centralized hub for all your audio needs.

Personally, I'm a big fan of the history feature, when it comes to music streaming platforms. It is very practical.

Spotify also highlights the practicality of the Recents page for resuming paused podcasts, rediscovering a catchy song, or accessing saved albums and audiobooks. This update replaces the previous "Listening History" tab and is available to both free and Premium users.

To access the feature, users simply tap their profile picture, navigate the sidebar, and select the Recents page. The content is organized chronologically, but filters are available to refine searches. Alternatively, the page can be accessed by scrolling through the home feed. While the rollout has already begun for iOS and Android, global availability may take some time.

This launch is part of a flurry of activity from Spotify. Recent updates include enhanced audiobook tools and an in-app cover art creator for playlists. The platform’s CEO, Daniel Ek, has expressed optimism, predicting 2024 as Spotify’s first full year of profitability.

Financially, Spotify is in robust health. The company’s latest quarterly report revealed a 19% year-over-year revenue growth and a staggering 238% increase in free cash flow, amounting to over $4 billion. Monthly active users now total 602 million, and the stock price is hovering around $470 per share.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

