Google account switcher on mobile may get a cleaner look soon

Google seems to be working on a redesigned account switcher. As discovered by the folks at Android Authority, there are several new strings of code in several apps pointing to the UI update, and we can now see what it could look like when it gets officially released.

The redesigned account switcher UI in Google apps may very much look like the web version. Right now, the app version shows your primary account and then right after it, you have a "Manage your Google Account" button, other connected accounts, "Add another account button", alongside the option to manage accounts on your device.

The web version has a cleaner look. It shows your profile picture, a greeting, and the "Manage your Google Account" button at the top. You also have a collapsible "Show more accounts" menu which includes the other options. And the app may be stealing this approach from the web version.


The discovered code also highlights that the new UI will also have a greeting and a collapsible menu for your other accounts. However, unlike the web version, the account switcher on mobile may also be getting a new Switch account button.

Right now, this new look is in development, and we don't have an official release date for it just yet.

In my opinion, simplifying things is always a good move as long as you don't hide a useful feature behind loads of steps. I think Google is working on making things cleaner without losing functionality, which is great.

Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

