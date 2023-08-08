Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Here's how you can stop the Android Spotify app from crashing constantly

That sound you are hearing on your Android phone is the sound of the Spotify app crashing. The most recent beta update for the music streamer on the Android platform is causing the app to quickly come crashing down right after the app is opened. As noted by 9to5Google, not every attempt to open the app results in a notification that it has crashed, but the bottom line remains the same. On Android, those running the Spotify app using the latest beta version of the streamer's software cannot open it.

Most Spotify users complaining on Reddit and X are saying that they are experiencing the issue while using a beta version of Spotify's software. One X subscriber with the user name @melkor486 said, "I'm having problems with Spotify in Android. The app just won't open. Cleared the cache and data, reinstalled, updated, and restarted the phone multiple times but nothing works. I'm on a Galaxy S21ultra, Android 13, Spotify beta channel." 

9to5Google noted that the Spotify app is crashing on a Pixel Fold and a Galaxy Z Fold running on v8.8.60 which is only available now on the beta channel. A Pixel 7 with v8.8.58 of Spotify installed had no issues whatsoever. So that means one thing-unsubscribing from the beta channel and installing the current non-beta build will solve this issue. Here is how you can do this.

Open the Play Store and go to the Spotify listing where you can leave the app's beta program with a single tap. After doing this, uninstall the app and after waiting several minutes, reinstall it. You should be good to go. You won't be subscribed to the Spotify beta program anymore, but at least the app won't be crashing every time you try to open it. Every follow-up message on Reddit made after this solution was posted came from Spotify users saying that following the above directions stopped the app from crashing.

So if you're sick and tired of Spotify crashing on your Android phone whenever the urge to hear some streaming music hits you, follow exactly what it says to do at the top of the preceding paragraph. Let us know if it solves your issue with the app.

