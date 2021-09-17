Be super powered with Spigen for the iPhone 13 series release

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

In comes Spigen 's latest MagSafe accessory — and it's a charging bank





Spigen ArcHybrid Mag - MagSafe wireless battery pack









Spigen now announces the ArcHybrid Mag — it's a power bank that can stick to your iPhone via powerful magnets and charge it wirelessly.





OK, we've seen other MagSafe power banks before — even Apple has one. What sets the ArcHybrid Mag apart?





For one, it carries a lot of charge for a small, magnetic power pack — it has a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Secondly, it supports fast wireless charging , meaning it transfers 7.5 W of power to your iPhone for quicker top-ups. The ArcHybrid Mag also has an on-off button, so you can switch charging off if you just want to store it together with your iPhone but don't want to waste the energy.





It's also definitely worth noting that it's one of the strongest MagSafe attachments you will find — it sticks to your iPhone with a force of 14.08 N, so it's safe to say it'll be hard to shake that one off.





Whenever you want to use it as a conventional power bank — the ArcHybrid Mag has a USB Type-C plug to charge your devices by wire.





The Spigen ArcHybrid Mag also supports pass-through power. Just plug in to charge the power bank and put your iPhone on top of it — the ArcHybrid Mag will charge the iPhone and then top itself up after.









Spigen ArcHybrid Mag features









7.5 W wireless charging output

12 W wired charging (USB Type-C)

5,000 mAh capacity

On-off button

OneTap technology — quick, easy, and secure magnetic attachment

QuantumBoost — detects device being charged and provides optimal power

Intelligent Safety — protects against overcharge and overheating



















