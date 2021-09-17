Be super powered with Spigen for the iPhone 13 series release

Notification Center

Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
The iPhone 13 series has finally been announced and — as expected — they also feature the MagSafe technology that has been introduced with the iPhone 12. MagSafe basically means that your iPhone has an array of magnets on its back, which allow for accessories that can attach to them quickly and accurately. This is a huge deal for wireless chargers, because it allows the coils to align exactly as they should to guarantee the most efficient power transfer possible.

In comes Spigen's latest MagSafe accessory — and it's a charging bank

Spigen ArcHybrid Mag - MagSafe wireless battery pack


Buy the Spigen ArcHybrid Mag here


Spigen now announces the ArcHybrid Mag — it's a power bank that can stick to your iPhone via powerful magnets and charge it wirelessly.

OK, we've seen other MagSafe power banks before — even Apple has one. What sets the ArcHybrid Mag apart?

For one, it carries a lot of charge for a small, magnetic power pack — it has a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Secondly, it supports fast wireless charging, meaning it transfers 7.5 W of power to your iPhone for quicker top-ups. The ArcHybrid Mag also has an on-off button, so you can switch charging off if you just want to store it together with your iPhone but don't want to waste the energy.

It's also definitely worth noting that it's one of the strongest MagSafe attachments you will find — it sticks to your iPhone with a force of 14.08 N, so it's safe to say it'll be hard to shake that one off.

Whenever you want to use it as a conventional power bank — the ArcHybrid Mag has a USB Type-C plug to charge your devices by wire.

The Spigen ArcHybrid Mag also supports pass-through power. Just plug in to charge the power bank and put your iPhone on top of it — the ArcHybrid Mag will charge the iPhone and then top itself up after.


Spigen ArcHybrid Mag features



  • 7.5 W wireless charging output
  • 12 W wired charging (USB Type-C)
  • 5,000 mAh capacity
  • On-off button
  • OneTap technology — quick, easy, and secure magnetic attachment
  • QuantumBoost — detects device being charged and provides optimal power
  • Intelligent Safety — protects against overcharge and overheating

Spigen ArcHybrid MagOfficial Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
OutputUSB Type-C out: 12 W
Wireless: 7.5 W		Passthrough only: 15 W
Wireless: 5 W
Magnetic force14.08 N13.07 N
Capacity5,000 mAh1,460 mAh
Dimensions3.77 x 2.44 x 0.66 in
(98.5 x 64.5 x 17 mm)		3.77 x 2.52 x 0.44 in
(95.8 x 64.2 x 11.28 mm)


Buy the Spigen ArcHybrid Mag here



