Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Spectrum Mobile now allows subscribers to upgrade to a new phone whenever they want

By
Wireless service
Spectrum Mobile now allows subscribers to upgrade to a new phone whenever they want
Spectrum Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network organization (MVNO) which means that it doesn't have its own cellular network. Instead, Spectrum uses parts of Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks and also gives subscribers access to Spectrum Mobile's out-of-home Wi-Fi. Spectrum announced two new features today including Anytime Upgrade which, as Spectrum says, "allows new and existing customers to upgrade their phones whenever they want, as many times as they want, eliminating the traditional wait times and condition requirements associated with phone upgrades."

With Anytime Upgrade, if you’re still paying off your current phone, just return it and Spectrum will cover the amount owed. If the phone is paid off, you can use it as a trade. You can turn in your phone in nearly any condition, even with a cracked screen. The device must be able to turn on, charge, operate as intended, and there must be no water damage. Anytime Upgrade is available for customers subscribed to Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus for one billing cycle and have their account listed as being in good standing. Subscribers must stay with the Unlimited Plus plan for at least two billing cycles.

The second new feature announced today is Spectrum Mobile's Repair and Replacement Plan which covers broken screens, loss and theft for only $5 per month per device. The plan is available to all Spectrum Mobile subscribers including those in New York state and those who brought their own phone to Spectrum Mobile. Based on Q4 2023 subscriber data of the top three U.S. carriers (you know who they are!), Spectrum Mobile is the fastest-growing mobile provider in the U.S.

Recommended Stories
Comparing Spectrum Mobile with the U.S. Big Three after today's announcement - Spectrum Mobile now allows subscribers to upgrade to a new phone whenever they want
Comparing Spectrum Mobile with the U.S. Big Three after today's announcement

Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President, Product for Charter Communications, operator of Spectrum Mobile, said, "With the launch of Anytime Upgrade, we are providing Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus customers with straightforward and flexible access to the latest smartphone technology. We understand the frustration of being locked into a device or contract. This offer, along with the new Spectrum Mobile Repair and Replacement Plan, allows our customers to have the newest devices with reliable protection, so they can maximize their wireless network experience and save money."

Spectrum Mobile's Unlimited Plus plan is $39.99 per line/month. When you get two lines, the price is reduced to $25 per line/month for 12 months. All taxes and fees are included. The plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data (4G LTE and 5G). Once 50GB of data is consumed in a billing cycle, speeds are throttled to 1Mbps down, 512Kbps up and data is de-prioritized. Maximum video resolution is 720p. 

Mobile Hotspot usage counts toward the monthly high-speed data allowance and after 10GB is consumed in a month, download speeds are reduced to a maximum of 600Kbps. You will have access to Spectrum Mobile's out-of-home Wi-Fi.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless