Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
We love super-duper earbuds like Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple's AirPods Pro 2. However, these cost a lot, and not everyone is ready or can afford to spend that much on new earphones. Sometimes, a sound lover has only $60 to spare, which is quite insufficient given that top-tier earbuds start from $200.

So, the only choice our protagonist has is to spend their hard-earned cash on a pair of cheap, low-quality earbuds that produce an awful sound. Well... Not exactly. Not at least if our cash-strapped music lover takes advantage of this deal.

Anker Soundcore Space A40: Get a pair for under $60!

Grab a pair of Soundcore Space A40 earbuds for less than $60. The earbuds offer great sound and effective ANC for the price. They also deliver impressive battery life of up to 50 hours with the case. Act fast and snag a pair for less today!
$21 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


Soundcore's affordable Space A40 are on sale at a sweet $21 discount on Amazon right now, which slashes the price of these earbuds by 26%. We know that a $21 markdown is truly mediocre; however, it brings the cost of the Space A40 under the $60 mark. And these earbuds are a real steal at that price.

Yes, these fellas can't compare to $200 earbuds, but they offer awesome sound for the price. You can even adjust them to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Soundcore app. Additionally, they come with capable ANC, which effectively mutes low-frequency sounds.

They may be small, but pack awesome battery life, offering up to 10 hours of playtime on their own. With their case, their total listening time goes up to 50 hours, which is pretty impressive.

As you can see, the Soundcore Space A40 are actually pretty great for such affordable earbuds. Just like we said, they are a real steal while available for under the $60 mark. Therefore, act quickly and get a pair on the cheap now while the offer is still available!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time

Latest News

New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Xiaomi sells the most TWS earbuds in this country, Apple is distant third
Xiaomi sells the most TWS earbuds in this country, Apple is distant third
Samsung's eye-popping Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 prices move one step closer to confirmation
Samsung's eye-popping Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 prices move one step closer to confirmation
Google's Pixel Watch is heavily discounted and the watch to get if you are on a budget
Google's Pixel Watch is heavily discounted and the watch to get if you are on a budget
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless