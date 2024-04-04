The affordable Soundcore Space One received a tempting 24-hour-only discount at Best Buy

Up Next:
A new day has come, and with it arrives a set of top-notch deals at Best Buy. This time, the merchant gives you a 24-hour-only offer on an awesome set of budget headphones by Soundcore. We’re talking about the Space One, which usually cost just under $100. These ANC headphones are now $20 off, making them even more affordable.
Although not as premium as the best wireless headphones, the Space One bring many of those high-end features to the table. And at a fraction of the price! For just about $80, you can get solid ANC, exceptional battery life, and, last but not least, satisfactory sound quality.
With ANC on, you can expect ambient noise to almost disappear from the scene, and things should get even better while streaming music. Speaking of music, you get an LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio on the Space One. By the way, if you don’t like how they sound out of the box, Soundcore is giving you plenty of EQ options in the headphones’ companion app.
Add the impressive 40-hour ANC playtime into the equation, and you get a very decent set of headphones. If you turn the feature off, you get an extra up to 15 hours of playtime, which is definitely impressive.
Overall, the Soundcore Space One may not be the best budget headphones out there. But if you can’t afford to go beyond $80 for a new headset, you definitely won’t go wrong by pulling the trigger on Best Buy’s 24-hour deal.
Albeit not exceptionally significant in terms of savings, this $20 discount on the 2023-released Soundcore headphones is quite rare. There are no matching offers at Walmart and Amazon, either. Again, the Best Buy deal lasts just 24 hours, so we suggest acting fast and getting a pair immediately.
OK, the ANC doesn’t completely silence the world around you, nor does the audio sound good enough for critical listening. But, for their price, these give you everything you could need for everyday use.
