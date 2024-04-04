The affordable Soundcore Space One received a tempting 24-hour-only discount at Best Buy

Save $20 on the Soundcore Space One at Best Buy

The affordable Soundcore Space One have received a tempting discount at Best Buy. The deal lasts only 24 hours as part of the merchant's Deals of the Day, letting you save $20 on these budget-friendly over-ear headphones. They have the latest Bluetooth version and support Multipoint connectivity, plus LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio. The Soundcore headphones also have great ANC for their price and offer plenty of sound customization options via the app. Lastly, their battery life is great. Don't miss out on this 24-hour deal and get these budget headphones at a cheaper price.