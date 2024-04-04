Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The affordable Soundcore Space One received a tempting 24-hour-only discount at Best Buy

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The affordable Soundcore Space One received a tempting 24-hour-only discount at Best Buy
A new day has come, and with it arrives a set of top-notch deals at Best Buy. This time, the merchant gives you a 24-hour-only offer on an awesome set of budget headphones by Soundcore. We’re talking about the Space One, which usually cost just under $100. These ANC headphones are now $20 off, making them even more affordable.

Albeit not exceptionally significant in terms of savings, this $20 discount on the 2023-released Soundcore headphones is quite rare. There are no matching offers at Walmart and Amazon, either. Again, the Best Buy deal lasts just 24 hours, so we suggest acting fast and getting a pair immediately.

Save $20 on the Soundcore Space One at Best Buy

The affordable Soundcore Space One have received a tempting discount at Best Buy. The deal lasts only 24 hours as part of the merchant's Deals of the Day, letting you save $20 on these budget-friendly over-ear headphones. They have the latest Bluetooth version and support Multipoint connectivity, plus LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio. The Soundcore headphones also have great ANC for their price and offer plenty of sound customization options via the app. Lastly, their battery life is great. Don't miss out on this 24-hour deal and get these budget headphones at a cheaper price.
$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy


Although not as premium as the best wireless headphones, the Space One bring many of those high-end features to the table. And at a fraction of the price! For just about $80, you can get solid ANC, exceptional battery life, and, last but not least, satisfactory sound quality.

OK, the ANC doesn’t completely silence the world around you, nor does the audio sound good enough for critical listening. But, for their price, these give you everything you could need for everyday use.

With ANC on, you can expect ambient noise to almost disappear from the scene, and things should get even better while streaming music. Speaking of music, you get an LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio on the Space One. By the way, if you don’t like how they sound out of the box, Soundcore is giving you plenty of EQ options in the headphones’ companion app.

Add the impressive 40-hour ANC playtime into the equation, and you get a very decent set of headphones. If you turn the feature off, you get an extra up to 15 hours of playtime, which is definitely impressive.

Overall, the Soundcore Space One may not be the best budget headphones out there. But if you can’t afford to go beyond $80 for a new headset, you definitely won’t go wrong by pulling the trigger on Best Buy’s 24-hour deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless