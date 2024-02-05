Take advantage of this limited-time Amazon deal on the Soundcore Motion X600 before it ends
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, Amazon launched an exciting limited-time deal on a top portable Bluetooth speaker – the Soundcore Motion X600. The merchant slashed prices for this puppy by 25% of its MSRP of about $199.99, making it a much more attractive option. Impressively enough, the time-sensitive promo is back! So, if you missed the first opportunity, we suggest you act fast and make hay while the sun shines, for this cool promo may end before you know it.
With its portable and lightweight design, the Soundcore speaker is equally suitable for music streaming from the comfort of your own home or outside. While there’s no dust protection on deck, the speaker still features an IPX7 waterproof protection, meaning it should be OK even if you take it by the pool. The built-in handle offers extra convenience during transportation.
You also get an integrated microphone for phone calls. However, the Soundcore speaker doesn’t support voice assistants. Additionally, as far as the battery is concerned, you should get about 12 hours of listening time between charges.
Overall, the Soundcore Motion X600 is a solid Bluetooth speaker the casual listener should be more than happy with. If you like what it puts to the table, we suggest you jump at this rare chance to get it at lower prices on Amazon.
To our knowledge, this is only the second time Amazon has ever gone so generous, discount-wise, with this Soundcore speaker. In other words, this is a rare opportunity that you should definitely consider, especially if you want room-filling sound from all around you. If not, feel free to browse other top Bluetooth speakers.
Sound-wise, the Motion X600 should be more than decent for its price range. The speaker works with five drivers and the same amount of amplifiers to deliver an immersive audio experience instead of blasting the sound in just one direction. Moreover, this bad boy supports an LDAC codec, giving Android users Hi-Res sound.
