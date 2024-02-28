The hot new Soundcore Motion X500 is available at its best price on Amazon for a short while

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Would you like a new portable Bluetooth speaker with a sleek design at a bargain price? In that case, check out Amazon’s limited-time deal on the hot new Motion X500. It’s one of the latest Soundcore portable Bluetooth speakers, currently selling at its best price at the world’s largest retailer.

The time-sensitive 24% markdown on this puppy has actually been live a few times on Amazon before today. That’s to say, the speaker isn’t just now dropping at its best prices at the merchant. Then again, if you don’t want to wait for a better offer (which may not even come), now’s an ideal time to get one on the cheap.

With portable speakers, it’s all about size and music quality – and the Motion X500 excels at both. In terms of design, the speaker is super stylish, incredibly compact, and easy to carry around with its useful built-in handle.

On the soundstage, the Motion X500 is just as impressive. It delivers loud stereo spatial sound and comes with three stock preset EQs, including Spatial Dynamic EQ. It boosts low-end frequencies, adding depth and thumping bass to your favorite EDM or hip-hop tracks.

This bad boy gives you Hi-Res audio with its LDAC and AAC codecs, and it also supports the latest Bluetooth version, Bluetooth 5.3. It lets you connect it from approximately 100m, which is always appreciated.

If you want to have access to more features, we recommend giving the Soundcore app a try. It lets you play or pause your music, tweak the EQ, and control the brightness of the backlit touch controls.

Believe it or not, you can even use this puppy for phone calls or take it by the pool, as it features an IPX7 rating. And if you’re asking yourself how long the party can last with one of these – the Soundcore speaker offers up to 12 hours of playtime.

Once again, the Soundcore Motion X500 sells at its lowest price on Amazon, but only for a limited time. If you like what this bad boy has to offer, we suggest acting soon and getting one at 24% off before the cool promo ends.

