This Amazon UK deal on the budget Soundcore Liberty 4 NC just stole the show
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re concerned about how you spend your money, you’ll proactively seek ways to maximize your investments. Well, suppose you live in the UK and need a great pair of cheap earbuds that stand out with solid battery life, decent sound quality with sweet bass, and even ANC technology. In that case, we recommend none other than the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, now 20% off at Amazon UK.
Soundcore released the model in June 2023, so these budget earbuds are obviously relatively contemporary. After all, they do have ANC on deck, which has become a must in today’s headphones. The feature should work surprisingly well for the earbuds’ relatively low price point, and it’s not just any noise cancellation, either.
The Liberty 4 NC should also sound decent for their price, especially if you’re into pop or dance music. However, we wouldn’t expect wonders out of them with vocals. Aside from that, the Soundcore earbuds support LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs for Hi-Res audio and have customizable EQ settings via the app.
In addition, these bad boys have astonishing battery life for their price. Quite impressively, you get up to 10 hours of playtime from each earbud, while earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer merely five hours with ANC on. The wireless charging case can give you five full charges, thus bringing total listening time up to 50 hours!
Not counting the Black Friday craziness that swept through Amazon UK (and every other online retailer, for that matter,) this price cut represents the highest markdown ever available at the British e-commerce giant. Highly popular and giving you plenty of value for money, the Liberty 4 NC are a no-miss at that price, so make sure you take advantage.
Soundcore released the model in June 2023, so these budget earbuds are obviously relatively contemporary. After all, they do have ANC on deck, which has become a must in today’s headphones. The feature should work surprisingly well for the earbuds’ relatively low price point, and it’s not just any noise cancellation, either.
These puppies offer Adaptive Noise Control, five noise canceling levels, wind reduction, and more. Clearly, that’s way more than what you get on the average pair of £80 earbuds, which is also how much these cost without the 20% markdown.
The Liberty 4 NC should also sound decent for their price, especially if you’re into pop or dance music. However, we wouldn’t expect wonders out of them with vocals. Aside from that, the Soundcore earbuds support LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs for Hi-Res audio and have customizable EQ settings via the app.
In addition, these bad boys have astonishing battery life for their price. Quite impressively, you get up to 10 hours of playtime from each earbud, while earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer merely five hours with ANC on. The wireless charging case can give you five full charges, thus bringing total listening time up to 50 hours!
Things that are NOT allowed: