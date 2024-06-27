The affordable Soundcore Liberty 4 are even cheaper at Amazon; save 38% on a pair
Do you need an everyday pair of earbuds? Well, you don't need to spend a lot of money to get a decent pair for your daily needs. For instance, the Soundcore Liberty 4 give you good sound quality plus adaptive noise canceling, and they're now available at their best price! Grab a pair at Amazon and save 38%!
As far as we know, these budget wireless earbuds have never been so affordable on Amazon. At the time of writing, however, you can only pick from the Sky Blue and the Cloud White. Those are the only substantially discounted models. Keep in mind, however, that Amazon's deal might not last for long. So, act fast and get these $130 earbuds for $50 off!
These puppies also promise a lot in the audio department. They feature an upgraded ACAA 3.0 coaxial acoustic system and offer 360-degree immersive audio with dynamic head tracking. The immersive audio features two listening modes (music and movies), ensuring you get tailored, crisp, and clear sound that surrounds you.
If you download the Soundcore app, these earbuds will even monitor your heart rate. They feature a built-in heart rate sensor that tracks your heart rate while you enjoy your favorite jams. Last but surely not least, the Liberty 4 offer a great battery life of up to seven hours with ANC and up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case.
As you can see, these Soundcore earbuds promise quite a lot. If you're willing to give them a whirl, now's definitely the time to act (if you want to save $50, that is).
Right off the bat, we want to distinguish this model from another Soundcore option – the Liberty 4 NC. The NC version is slightly more affordable, with a standard list price of just under $100, and is one of the best value-for-money options. On the other hand, the standard Liberty 4 have an innovative heart rate sensor and rely on dual dynamic drivers. For context, the NC model uses a single 11mm custom-made driver.
The Liberty 4 are indeed a fantastic option at their current asking price. For under $80, you get a pair of true wireless earbuds with HearID personalized adaptive noise canceling. The earbuds automatically adjust the noise canceling level depending on the environment.
Things that are NOT allowed: