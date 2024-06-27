Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The affordable Soundcore Liberty 4 are even cheaper at Amazon; save 38% on a pair

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The affordable Soundcore Liberty 4 are even cheaper at Amazon; save 38% on a pair
Do you need an everyday pair of earbuds? Well, you don't need to spend a lot of money to get a decent pair for your daily needs. For instance, the Soundcore Liberty 4 give you good sound quality plus adaptive noise canceling, and they're now available at their best price! Grab a pair at Amazon and save 38%!

Save $50 on the Soundcore Liberty 4 at Amazon

Grab a pair of the amazing Soundcore Liberty 4 and save $50 through Amazon's exciting limited-time deal. These have never been so cheap and they promise quite a lot (noise canceling, 360-degree spatial audio, and more)! Get yours while Amazon's deal is still available.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, these budget wireless earbuds have never been so affordable on Amazon. At the time of writing, however, you can only pick from the Sky Blue and the Cloud White. Those are the only substantially discounted models. Keep in mind, however, that Amazon's deal might not last for long. So, act fast and get these $130 earbuds for $50 off!

Right off the bat, we want to distinguish this model from another Soundcore option – the Liberty 4 NC. The NC version is slightly more affordable, with a standard list price of just under $100, and is one of the best value-for-money options. On the other hand, the standard Liberty 4 have an innovative heart rate sensor and rely on dual dynamic drivers. For context, the NC model uses a single 11mm custom-made driver.

The Liberty 4 are indeed a fantastic option at their current asking price. For under $80, you get a pair of true wireless earbuds with HearID personalized adaptive noise canceling. The earbuds automatically adjust the noise canceling level depending on the environment.

These puppies also promise a lot in the audio department. They feature an upgraded ACAA 3.0 coaxial acoustic system and offer 360-degree immersive audio with dynamic head tracking. The immersive audio features two listening modes (music and movies), ensuring you get tailored, crisp, and clear sound that surrounds you.

If you download the Soundcore app, these earbuds will even monitor your heart rate. They feature a built-in heart rate sensor that tracks your heart rate while you enjoy your favorite jams. Last but surely not least, the Liberty 4 offer a great battery life of up to seven hours with ANC and up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case.

Recommended Stories
As you can see, these Soundcore earbuds promise quite a lot. If you're willing to give them a whirl, now's definitely the time to act (if you want to save $50, that is).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless