Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro are ultracheap at Amazon once again

Still haven’t picked top pair of budget earbuds to make your everyday audio experiences more enjoyable without breaking the bank? Look no further, for you’ve just reached your destination. Well, almost – your final destination should actually be Amazon, where you can now get the incredible Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at a 53% cheaper price!

That’s right – these earbuds, which usually cost as much as $169.99, can now be yours for just under $80, which sounds like an incredible bargain to us! Previously, we saw them available at 41% off about a couple of weeks ago, meaning the current discount is indeed quite gigantic. If you agree, go ahead and get your pair of in-ear headphones while they’re still in stock!

Save 53% on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro at Amazon

The impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are now available at an even lower price on Amazon. Right now, you can grab a pair at 53% off. At that price, they may very well be the best budget earbuds you can possibly buy right now. Take advantage of this incredible offer while you still can.
$90 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon


Although definitely not flagship-grade, these earbuds have plenty of cool features that should make them worth your investment of $80. They are quite popular, boasting a 4.2 user rating on Amazon, so the casual listener should find them suitable for everyday use.

The earbuds feature ANC technology with HearID. It creates a customized noise-canceling profile tailored to your ears. While you shouldn’t expect wonders from their noise cancelling technology, it’s still quite decent for the earbuds’ price range.

Soundcore integrated an LDAC Bluetooth codec. It allows Android users to enjoy Hi-Res audio. The earbuds also have customizable EQ settings and Bluetooth Multipoint. As you can see, these puppies do tick plenty of boxes for such a budget-friendly option.

The Liberty 3 Pro can also be used for phone calls, featuring a total of six microphones that isolate your voice from outside distractions to give you clear audio quality. As for their battery life, you should expect about eight hours of listening time on a single charge. Storing the earbuds in their charging case between listening sessions helps extend the total playtime to 32 hours.

