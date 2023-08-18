Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 with ANC are available with a sweet discount on Amazon

Think twice before you dismiss high-quality ANC headphones as outright expensive. Undoubtedly, some exceptional models like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the Apple AirPods Max are a bit too heavy on the pocket. But others, like Soundcore by Anker, offer a great budget-friendly alternative. So, if you’re looking for ANC headphones at bargain prices right now, we suggest you consider the Soundcore by Anker Space Q45. Those are currently some 13% cheaper than usual.

Although the discount isn’t much, it feels tempting because this pair already has an incredibly budget-friendly price of $149.99. With an additional $20 off, the headset seem even more irresistible. We also can’t ignore the fact that they rarely see a more significant discount, yet another reason to pull the trigger now.

You’d be surprised by good these Soundcore Space Q45 isolate external noises. They feature exceptional noise canceling capabilities for commute and travel that are almost as good as the Sony XM4’s. You can just put them over your head and hit pause on the rest of the world.

Of course, you can let it in whenever you want by adjusting between the five levels of noise cancelation via the app. You don’t have to adapt the ANC manually, too. After all, these bad boys can regulate noise cancelation automatically.

These budget headphones also feature an incredible playtime of as much as 50 hours with ANC enabled. Turning it off gives you another up to 15 hours of juice. As if that’s not enough, this piece also provides about four hours of playtime with a quick five-minute recharge.

The only downside, if it can be called that way given the price tag, to these otherwise impressive over-ear headphones is that the sound quality they deliver isn’t absolutely astonishing. They don’t sound terrible at all. You’ll get used to the sound in just a few minutes. Still, the hardcore hi-fi fans will probably have something to complain about.

All things considered, the Soundcore Space Q45 can be a great assistant if you want a dedicated music session during your commute. Considering their current price tag, we’d say they definitely deserve your attention. 

