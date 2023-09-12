Snatch this Soundcore Anker portable Bluetooth speaker for 22% less at Amazon

Get the Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus and save at Amazon The Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus is now 22% cheaper at Amazon. This stunning speaker delivers 80W sound, has an IP67 rating, features a built-in power bank to charge your devices while you listen to your favorite jams, and has plenty of other cool features. Don't miss out on this limited-time deal and treat yourself to this wonderful speaker at this unbeatable price. $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Would we say that this is the best portable Bluetooth speaker out there? Probably not. To be fair, it's not that this speaker is bad, it's just that it has some serious competition. Still, we believe it's a worthwhile investment.

Imagine the perfect party. It’s probably having fun with your friends and family somewhere, right? Regardless of who attends it, a really great get-together needs loud jams for people to burn up the dance floor. Fortunately, we found something to help you bring those favorite tunes to your party at a decent price! Presently, Amazon sells the Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus at a 22% discount, making the speaker a tempting option.To some, 22% off might not seem like such a good deal, but that’s not the case. Actually, the Bluetooth speaker rarely sees more considerable price drops at the retailer, to our knowledge, at least. Also, the current offer is only available for a limited time, so we suggest you take advantage while you still can.For under $140, this portable Bluetooth speaker ticks many boxes. It’s loud, powerful, and provides 80W stereo sound for an epic outdoor blowout. Soundcore equipped it with two 30W woofers, 10W teeters, and dual radiators. Essentially, anything you play on this bad boy is reproduced well enough to give popular speakers a run for their money.As if that’s not enough, there’s also BassUp Technology on deck. That one is designed to enhance the lows, providing a deeper and more vibrant bass while you play hip-hop or electronic music.Even when sold at its regular price of $179.99, this portable speaker is quite a catch, for it offers good value for money. Not only does it have great audio, but it also features all the cool extras like an IP67 rating, long battery life, and a built-in power bank that can charge other devices pretty quickly.With an epic 20-hour playtime, this speaker should keep the party going all night long. And when you want to take the get-together elsewhere, you can easily transport the Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus via the detachable shoulder strap or the built-in handle.