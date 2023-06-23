Amazon has the noise-cancelling Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones on sale at a phenomenal price





to capture the attention of bargain hunters unwilling to wait until Prime Day to spend a little money, and at a 25 percent discount, that sure seems to be the case, at least based on the overwhelmingly positive feedback of close to 65,000 Amazon shoppers.

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Memory Foam Ear Cups, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5 Connectivity, Fast Charging, Black $15 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





That's a whole lot of purchases for an item not made by Apple, Sony, Bose, or even JBL or Jabra, and with an average rating of 4.5 stars, that's a lot of users pleased with or outright impressed by the hybrid active noise cancelling capabilities, sound quality, and battery life of these bad boys.





Designed to deliver "maximum comfort and a secure seal" with the help of memory foam cushions and a leather cover for their ear cups, as well as breathable mesh and rotating joints, the over-ear Soundcore Life Q20 (by Anker) promise to keep your own personal party going for up to a whopping 40 hours between charges.





Said charges are pretty fast... for such ultra-affordable headphones, providing 4 hours of uninterrupted listening time after just 5 minutes of hugging a wall, while 40mm dynamic drivers make "Hi-Res Audio" with "clear sound and rich details" possible at an essentially unbeatable price point.





After this latest (and greatest ever) $15 Amazon markdown, mind you, you can basically buy 10 (!!!) different pairs of the Q20 at the current price of one AirPods Max unit, which is... obviously not something we recommend but something that further highlights the incredible value proposition of this popular and well-liked product. And no, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to claim the 25 percent price cut right now.