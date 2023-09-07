These Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones are heavily discounted at Amazon right now

Soundcore Anker Life Q20: save 25% at Amazon These stunning headphones can now be yours for 25% less than usual at Amazon. With up to 40 hours of total playtime, hi-res audio, hybrid noise cancelation, and memory foam cushions, they should give you everything you could ever want from a pair of budget headphones. $15 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Soundcore Anker Life Q20+: save 29% at Amazon The Soundcore Anker Life Q20+ are also available at a lower price on Amazon right now. The headset is currently at its best price at the retailer. If you want a great pair of budget headphones, we suggest you get these ones. They come with USB-C charging. $20 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

The budget headset may have been released several years ago, but it’s still hot. Over 67,000 user ratings at Amazon testify to this statement. What if you’re not keen on purchasing a headset that’s been around for some time? We suggest you pull the trigger on the Soundcore Anker Life Q20+. These are also on sale at Amazon, coming at their lowest price ever with a markdown of 29%.Back to the Life Q20. With so many ratings online, most of which are positive, they must be impressive. But what makes them a worthy investment? Let’s find out.Designed with comfort as a top priority, the headphones feature rotating joints. You can use those to adjust the earcups’ angle, perfectly matching your head shape. Furthermore, they have memory foam cushions that should make them comfortable enough to wear for hours.Sound-wise, they should be quite impressive, especially given their price range. The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 are equipped with dynamic drivers that enhance high frequencies up to 40kHz for extra clear highs. Moreover, Soundcore added BassUp technology to provide deeper and more immersive bass.The headset also features a hybrid active noise cancelation system. It relies on four built-in ANC microphones to detect and eliminate a wide range of unwanted noises. That said, they don’t have transparency modes. So, if that’s something you can’t put up with, we suggest you get the Life Q20+.As for its playtime, the headset is advertised to last up to 40 hours on a single charge. Turning off the ANC mode should allow you to squeeze another 20 hours of juice out of it. When in a rush, you can give those a quick five-minute charge. That should give you about four hours of your favorite jams.