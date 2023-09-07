Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

These Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones are heavily discounted at Amazon right now

With a standard price tag of just $59.99, Soundcore Anker Life Q20 obviously can’t deliver the same quality as the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones on the market. But they don’t need to, for they appeal to people on a budget instead of those looking for the ultimate audiophile headphones. And at a tempting 25% off their price tag, they undoubtedly seem attractive, in our opinion.

The budget headset may have been released several years ago, but it’s still hot. Over 67,000 user ratings at Amazon testify to this statement. What if you’re not keen on purchasing a headset that’s been around for some time? We suggest you pull the trigger on the Soundcore Anker Life Q20+. These are also on sale at Amazon, coming at their lowest price ever with a markdown of 29%. 

Back to the Life Q20. With so many ratings online, most of which are positive, they must be impressive. But what makes them a worthy investment? Let’s find out.

Designed with comfort as a top priority, the headphones feature rotating joints. You can use those to adjust the earcups’ angle, perfectly matching your head shape. Furthermore, they have memory foam cushions that should make them comfortable enough to wear for hours.

Sound-wise, they should be quite impressive, especially given their price range. The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 are equipped with dynamic drivers that enhance high frequencies up to 40kHz for extra clear highs. Moreover, Soundcore added BassUp technology to provide deeper and more immersive bass.

The headset also features a hybrid active noise cancelation system. It relies on four built-in ANC microphones to detect and eliminate a wide range of unwanted noises. That said, they don’t have transparency modes. So, if that’s something you can’t put up with, we suggest you get the Life Q20+.

As for its playtime, the headset is advertised to last up to 40 hours on a single charge. Turning off the ANC mode should allow you to squeeze another 20 hours of juice out of it. When in a rush, you can give those a quick five-minute charge. That should give you about four hours of your favorite jams.

