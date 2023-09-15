The Soundcore Anker Liberty 4 are even more budget-friendly at Amazon UK right now

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Looking for comfortable earbuds with solid audio quality and a small price tag attached to them? Well, there’s a tempting deal on the Soundcore Anker Liberty 4. These are currently some 29% cheaper at Amazon UK. At that price, they’re a solid Galaxy Buds 2 alternative.

For sure, the Liberty 4 don’t bear the Apple, Sony, or Samsung logo. Still, they give you quite a lot for a pair of wireless earbuds that can now be yours for less than £100. At 29% off, which, to be honest, isn’t unprecedented but is still a noteworthy discount, they may even give you more value for money than some of their competitors. Keep in mind the offer is valid only for a limited time. 

The Soundcore Anker Liberty 4 are currently 29% cheaper at Amazon UK. The earbuds come with four differently-sized ear tips, feature noise cancelation with Transparency Mode, deliver hi-fi audio, and boast up to 28 hours of total playtime.
Why should you go for these earbuds? To begin with, they should provide a good fit and remain in place without causing ear fatigue. Lightweight and with four differently-sized CloudComfort ear tips for long-lasting comfort, these earbuds can make you forget you even have something in your ears.

As for their sound quality, it obviously isn’t on par with what the best wireless earbuds on the market give you. But don’t take this as something bad – after all, these earbuds cost way less than, say, Sony’s premium WF-1000XM4.

You should be able to enjoy immersive spatial audio facilitated by Soundcore’s ACAA 3.0 Coaxial Acoustic System, which creates a seamless balance between treble and bass to give you a natural and expansive sound experience you can enjoy. Of course, you can also adjust the EQ settings on Soundcore’s app for even more personalized audio.

Whenever you need to take that work-related phone call, the Soundcore Anker Liberty 4 rely on six microphones to filter out unwanted background noises. Speaking of unwanted noises, the earbuds give you convenient ANC and Transparency Mode customization via the app.

A fun gimmick is the integrated heart rate monitor that detects your heart rate throughout the day while you enjoy your favorite jams. You can also access your wellness data via the app. As for battery life, these bad boys offer about nine hours of listening time on a single charge that extends to up to 28 hours with the charging case.

Are these the best budget earbuds you can find right now? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean they won’t meet most if not all of your expectations. Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal and treat yourself to this awesome pair while you can.
