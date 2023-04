Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be

an attractive design looking like a million dollars...

Except you can.

Here’s what makes the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra more attractive than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro combined, and why this surprising flagship contender might be the real flagship-killer...



Right out the gate, I believe it’s pretty clear to see what’s so visually striking about the Nubia Z50 Ultra. I know the term “bezel-less, edge-to-edge display” is being thrown around quite loosely nowadays, but not here!

ZTE is one of the pioneers of under-display selfie cameras, which might be why the 4th gen under-display selfie shooter here is literally impossible to see - take notes,



That being said, the completely uninterrupted display of the Nubia Z50 Ultra isn’t where the design marvels end. Just take a look at the back of the phone! I don’t know about you, but I haven’t seen such a unique-looking rear look in a while. I’m a fan of the silver finish in particular, which makes the camera housing and red buttons stand out.







ZTE’s camera system focused on professional lenses shows Apple and Samsung what can be done with some imagination; flagship-grade specs match Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro at half the price

The impossible feat ZTE pulled off doesn’t end with the design. The Nubia Z50 Ultra also pushes the envelope when it comes to cameras, delivering one of the most unique camera systems I can think of. Again, at half the price of mainstream flagships...



64 MP, f/1.6, 35mm (standard), 1/1.3", 1.0µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

64 MP, f/3.3, 85mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2", PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom (vs. 26mm cam)

50 MP, f/2.X, 14mm, 116˚ (ultrawide), PDAF

All rear camera sensors found on the Nubia Z50 Ultra are very large with the zoom and ultra-wide sensors being noticeably larger than the ones found in mainstream flagship phones like the



The primary shooter defaults to 35mm, which gives it a much tighter look, closer to what the human eye actually sees. This is done to eliminate that familiar problem where you’re trying to take a photo of something with your primary camera but it looks somewhat distorted and “unprofessional”, or in other words not exactly like what you're seeing with your own eyes (perspective wise).



The photo and video samples I’ve examined appear very natural and certainly flagship-grade. Especially when it comes to photo quality, the Nubia Z50 Ultra seems to hold its own against phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the latter costing twice as much. Again, bear in mind that I haven’t shot these photos myself. Take a look at this Gizmochina



The rest of the hardware of the Nubia Z50 Ultra also matches the most expensive Android phones on the market, which makes it hard to believe how ZTE managed to pull that off and whether the company is making any money at all here (that's rather unlikely)…



6.8-inch, edge-to-edge, 120Hz OLED display, which doesn’t even make the phone that heavy (228g) compared to other phones with large displays Galaxy S23 Ultra (234g) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (240g) You get the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for one of the lowest prices out there; ZTE also matches the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s storage speeds (UFS 4.0), Bluetooth standard, etc. The Nubia Z50 Ultra gives you 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for the cheapest, base model (the top-tier version is 1TB/16GB) ZTE’s Ultra flagships packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging (nearly 50% faster than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and twice as fast as the iPhone 14 Pro Max)





Attention, OnePlus! The ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra is the real flagship-killer (but only if it launches in leaves China, and focuses on delivering extended software support)

