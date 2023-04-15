Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be

8 GB & 256 GB: CNY 3,999 (~US$580)

12 GB & 256 GB: CNY 4,299 (~US$625)

12 GB & 512 GB: CNY 4,699 (~US$670)

12 GB & 512 GB: CNY 4,999 (~US$730) Starry Night Edition

16 GB & 1TB: CNY 5,999 (~US$880)

So, congratulations, ZTE! That’s how you make a real flagship-killer. Now, let us buy it without having to jump through hoops, and give us at least three years of major software updates. Deal?

Pricing for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra is as follows…Of course if you know anything about some of the most impressive Android phones on the planet, you already know what the “catch” is… The ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra likely won’t be leaving China. However, the good news is that for a $100 markup one could easily import the phone. The Nubia Z50 Ultra supports Google apps and services, so “the Huawei factor” shouldn’t hold you back.Now, I’ll be absolutely honest with you… I probably wouldn’t import/buy the Nubia Z50 Ultra but that’s because I already have plenty of great flagship phones to use and play with. I’ve also decided to stop buying brand new phones altogether (but that’s a different topic). Another reason to skip this one is the questionable software support, which might leave you with just 1-2 major OS updates (judging by ZTE's current record).And despite that, the tech enthusiast in me is itching to get his hands on this stunning-looking phone, which isn’t even that expensive (all things considered). I mean, my iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) is the equivalent of $1,500 where I live, and I like the design of the Nubia Z50 Ultra way more - Nubia’s flagships also packs (arguably) more impressive hardware at half the price - even when it comes to cameras.So... I guess, the question I’ll leave everyone with is: "What would happen if ZTE decided to launch the Nubia Z50 Ultra outside of China?". Something is telling me the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google would get a little bit nervous. I know it’s a hypothetical, but just imagine this one launched in your country at the equivalent of $700 (as much as the OnePlus 11). It’s certainly one of the best-looking $700 phones I’ve ever seen, and competition is always good for the consumer!