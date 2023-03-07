The Nubia Z50 Ultra gives new meaning to notchless displays, but it is also a powerhouse inside

Wowsers

liquid cooling

8GB RAM with 256GB storage for about $577

12GB RAM with 256GB storage for about $620

12GB RAM with 512GB storage for about $678

16GB RAM with 1TB storage for about $866

12GB RAM with 512GB of storage for about $721 for a special edition featuring Van Gogh’s wonderful “ Starry Night ” on the back panel of the phone.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra is already up for pre-order in China in several configurations, so here is the list. Keep in mind that all prices are estimated direct conversions from Yuan, so don’t take them as final.We’ve gotten no word on if the Z50 Ultra will be making its way to the west, but with a configuration and design like this, we sure hope it does!