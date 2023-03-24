Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Soon, your Android phone may no longer blind you in dark rooms

Android
Soon, your Android phone may no longer blind you in dark rooms
Google may finally be addressing a long-standing issue with Android phones that has plagued users for years. If you are an Android user or were an Android user at some point, you probably know how an Android phone can blind you for a second after unlocking it in a dark room.

This is because the phone activates the screen with the same level of brightness as before it was locked and adjusts the display's light level when you wake it up again. But this inconvenience might soon become a thing of the past.

As renowned Android analyst Mishaal Rahman found in Android 13 QPR2's source code, Google is working on a way to let Android use the phone's brightness sensor to determine the screen's initial brightness level even when the phone's display is turned off (via Android Police). This means your Android phone will be able to constantly monitor the surrounding ambient light and adjust the screen's brightness accordingly, preventing it from blinding you when you awaken it in a dark room.



Now, this isn't a huge thing, but when you think about it, Android isn't exactly a new OS, and such little things should have been fixed years ago. But, as the saying goes, better late than never.

At the moment, only the beta version of Android 13 QPR3 is available. The stable version of Android 13 QPR3 is expected to be released sometime in June.

Popular stories

6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless