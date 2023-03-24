Soon, your Android phone may no longer blind you in dark rooms





"Use a brightness sensor to determine the screen's initial brightness"



Test: Use the device in a bright room, turn the screen off, go to a dark room, turn the screen on, see that the screen doesn't start as too bright.https://t.co/r59GQDBWbM — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 23, 2023



Now, this isn't a huge thing, but when you think about it, Android isn't exactly a new OS, and such little things should have been fixed years ago. But, as the saying goes, better late than never.



At the moment, only the beta version of Android 13 QPR3 is available. The stable version of Android 13 QPR3 is expected to be released sometime in June.

Google may finally be addressing a long-standing issue with Android phones that has plagued users for years. If you are an Android user or were an Android user at some point, you probably know how an Android phone can blind you for a second after unlocking it in a dark room.This is because the phone activates the screen with the same level of brightness as before it was locked and adjusts the display's light level when you wake it up again. But this inconvenience might soon become a thing of the past.As renowned Android analyst Mishaal Rahman found in Android 13 QPR2's source code, Google is working on a way to let Android use the phone's brightness sensor to determine the screen's initial brightness level even when the phone's display is turned off (via). This means your Android phone will be able to constantly monitor the surrounding ambient light and adjust the screen's brightness accordingly, preventing it from blinding you when you awaken it in a dark room.