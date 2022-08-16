Get professional with the Sony Xperia Pro-I - now $600 off for a limited time!
Mobile photography has come a long way, and today you can snap a few good photos with practically any phone out there. However, if you want to go professional, or you’re a photography enthusiast looking to up your game, there’s a solution and it’s called Sony Xperia Pro-I.
This smartphone is maybe one of the few (if not the only one, actually) who deserve the “Pro” label in its name. It comes with a huge 1-inch sensor taken from Sony’s compact camera lineup, more specifically - the RX100 mark VII.
Under the hood you’ll find a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If that’s not enough, there’s also a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The display is an amazing 21:9 4K panel with no notches, cutouts and other distractions.
Granted, the Xperia Pro-I isn’t for everyone - it comes with a suite of Pro-grade apps that take some getting used to, but they offer unprecedented customization and control over that 1-inch sensor. Make no mistake, the Xperia Pro-I isn’t just about the camera, it’s not a one-trick-pony (even though Sony calls this phone “The Camera”)
Normally, people will shy away from this model mainly because of its price, but now you have the chance to get one with $600 off, making it actually cheaper than other flagship models with the same storage and far less features. Don’t miss out!
