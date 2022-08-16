 Get professional with the Sony Xperia Pro-I - now $600 off for a limited time! - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Get professional with the Sony Xperia Pro-I - now $600 off for a limited time!

Sony Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get professional with the Sony Xperia Pro-I - now $600 off for a limited time!
Mobile photography has come a long way, and today you can snap a few good photos with practically any phone out there. However, if you want to go professional, or you’re a photography enthusiast looking to up your game, there’s a solution and it’s called Sony Xperia Pro-I.

Sony Xperia Pro-I now with $600 off the price for a limited time

Get the best camera phone out there with a huge discount right now! The Xperia Pro-I ticks all the boxes and leaves other flagships in the dirt, and now it's also cheaper than most of them.
$600 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

This smartphone is maybe one of the few (if not the only one, actually) who deserve the “Pro” label in its name. It comes with a huge 1-inch sensor taken from Sony’s compact camera lineup, more specifically - the RX100 mark VII.

Granted, the Xperia Pro-I isn’t for everyone - it comes with a suite of Pro-grade apps that take some getting used to, but they offer unprecedented customization and control over that 1-inch sensor. Make no mistake, the Xperia Pro-I isn’t just about the camera, it’s not a one-trick-pony (even though Sony calls this phone “The Camera”)

Under the hood you’ll find a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If that’s not enough, there’s also a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The display is an amazing 21:9 4K panel with no notches, cutouts and other distractions.

Normally, people will shy away from this model mainly because of its price, but now you have the chance to get one with $600 off, making it actually cheaper than other flagship models with the same storage and far less features. Don’t miss out!

Loading Comments...

Latest News

A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro
A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got less valuable when upgrading to the Z Flip 4 (kind of)
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got less valuable when upgrading to the Z Flip 4 (kind of)
Hackers could have obtained 1,900 Signal users' numbers, Signal warns affected users what to do
Hackers could have obtained 1,900 Signal users' numbers, Signal warns affected users what to do
Research shows that the Apple Watch could alert users of a heart attack
Research shows that the Apple Watch could alert users of a heart attack
Apple employee for six-years could get canned over TikTok Video
Apple employee for six-years could get canned over TikTok Video

Popular stories

T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless