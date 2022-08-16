Get professional with the Sony Xperia Pro-I - now $600 off for a limited time!





This smartphone is maybe one of the few (if not the only one, actually) who deserve the “Pro” label in its name. It comes with a huge 1-inch sensor taken from Sony’s compact camera lineup, more specifically - the RX100 mark VII.Granted, the Xperia Pro-I isn’t for everyone - it comes with a suite of Pro-grade apps that take some getting used to, but they offer unprecedented customization and control over that 1-inch sensor. Make no mistake, the Xperia Pro-I isn’t just about the camera, it’s not a one-trick-pony (even though Sony calls this phone “The Camera”)Under the hood you’ll find a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If that’s not enough, there’s also a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The display is an amazing 21:9 4K panel with no notches, cutouts and other distractions.Normally, people will shy away from this model mainly because of its price, but now you have the chance to get one with $600 off, making it actually cheaper than other flagship models with the same storage and far less features. Don’t miss out!