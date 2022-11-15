 The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off - PhoneArena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off

The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy.

The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love.

The headlining feature is of course the phone's main one-inch 12MP sensor which boasts larger individual pixels than any other phone camera on the market and a two-stop variable aperture. It's accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide unit and a 12MP telephoto module with 2x optical zoom.

Photography noobs can use the basic camera mode while familiarizing themselves with advanced manual modes that provide access to camera hardware elements.

The Pro-I takes great shots in all conditions and captures plenty of details and accurate colors, which makes it one of the best camera phones around.

6.5 inches 120Hz screen with a 4K resolution | Snapdragon 888 chipset | microSD slot | Triple main camera system with a 1-inch main sensor | Headphone jack | 4,500mAh battery
The device sports a beautiful 6.5 inches display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a crisp resolution of 4K. It has a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and its flat edges which makes it more comfortable to use.

It boasts fantastic build quality with a matte finish frosted glass back, a cutout for a lanyard, and a notification LED. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button.

The phone runs a lightweight and clean version of Android and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip which is mated with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Unlike almost all other flagship phones, the Xperia Pro-I even has a microSD slot for increasing storage. 

A 4,500mAh battery keeps the lights on and the phone can last more than a day with moderate use.

All in all, the Pro-I is a great all-around phone with powerful camera hardware and expert-level apps to go with it, a lovely high-resolution screen, excellent build quality, and solid battery life, but its retail price of $1,799.99 makes it too expensive.

Best Buy has shaved $700 off its price and is selling it for $1,099.99, which avid photographers will find more palatable. This is arguably one of the best Black Friday deals for those who want a camera-centric phone.
