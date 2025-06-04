Sony Xperia I VII camera score revealed: What is Sony doing?





With modest upgrades on board, the new Xperia comes with a new higher-res ultrawide camera, but still relies on the same 48MP main camera and 12MP telephoto with variable focal length that can provides optical zoom at 3.5 and 7.1X zoom levels (85 to 170mm in 35mm film equivalent).







Sony has put a new 48MP ultrawide in its latest Xperia flagship, an improvement over the 12MP one available on the older Xperia 1 VI flagship phone. However, the other two cameras are pretty much identical to their predecessor, but Sony has shaken up the image-processing algorithms in order to get closer to some of its bigger competitors, which are also using Sony's sensors.

And don't get fooled by Sony's naming scheme: the Exmor T and Exmor RS sensors here are equivalent to the new LYTIA ones that are making the rounds on pretty much any high-profile flagship out there at the moment.

Sony Xperia 1 VII ?



Sony Xperia 1 VII PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 136 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 142 Main (wide) BEST 87 74 Zoom BEST 29 25 Ultra-wide BEST 26 22 Selfie BEST 30 22 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 130 Main (wide) BEST 83 66 Zoom BEST 27 24 Ultra-wide BEST 24 18 Selfie BEST 28 22 How does this all pan out for the

Well, with a total score of 136, the latest Xperia isn't really doing great. Broken down, this result is made of a mostly okay still photo result of 142 points, but a disappointing video score of 130 points. That's in the ballpark of the old Xperia flagship, but slightly lower in comparison, which isn't the way camera evolution is supposed to go.

Sony Xperia 1 VII compared to its rivals

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Sony Xperia 1 VII 136 142 74 22 22 25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 151 159 84 23 26 27 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 158 82 24 28 25 Sony Xperia 1 VI 138 144 73 20 27 24 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Sony Xperia 1 VII 136 130 66 18 22 24 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 151 142 76 20 25 21 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 150 76 23 27 24 Sony Xperia 1 VI 138 131 64 20 24 23 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

Now, compared to most of its direct rivals from the midst of the Big Three––Samsung, Apple, and Google––the Xperia 1 VII isn't doing particularly good.







Let's delve deeper and take a look at some camera samples.









Pros Decent zoom quality with the telephoto camera

Decent zoom quality with the telephoto camera Well-performing ultrawide camera

Well-performing ultrawide camera Natural colors

Natural colors Physical shutter Cons Processing artifacts in some scenarios

Processing artifacts in some scenarios Lackluster detail and some oversharpening

Lackluster detail and some oversharpening No HDR preview in the viewfinder

No HDR preview in the viewfinder Unimpressive selfie camera

Unimpressive selfie camera Lackluster camera app





Main camera









The main camera delivers images with true-to-life colors and dynamics that look very realistic. Details are okay, but you can notice some oversharpening artifacts here and there. Auto exposure leaves something to be desired, as it has some issues with nailing the correct exposure level. The dynamic range is okay, but sometimes highlights tend to burn out. There are also some nasty HDR artifacts here and there.





Zoom Quality









The telephoto is good, delivering good detail at both the native 3.7X and 7.1X optical zoom levels. There is minimal oversharpening and good sharpness at both zoom levels.





Ultrawide camera









The ultrawide camera here is a noticeable improvement over the one on the Xperia 1 VI, so at least we have palpable improvements here. The detail and corner sharpness have been improved, but some oversharpening tends to creep in now as well.





Front-facing camera quality









The front-facing camera is just okay. It sometimes struggles to determine the correct exposure setting, leading to slightly overexposed facial features. Detail is lacking in comparison with most of the phone's direct rivals.





Video main camera









The main camera delivers decent exposure, good dynamic range, and okay details with minimal amounts of oversharpening. Still, most rivals of the device deliver better footage with their respective main cameras.





Zoom video quality









At the shorter 3.7X zoom level, videos are perfectly usable, with decent quality.









At 7.1X, a general loss of quality and worse detail can be observed.





Ultrawide video quality









While the ultrawide is great in photos, it's so-so in videos. Corner-sharpness leaves a lot to be desired, and the exposure errs on the side of overexposing the image.





Front-facing camera quality









The front camera delivers lifeless videos that lack both character and detail. Definitely among the worse front-facing cameras we've tested this year.

Conclusion





The Sony Xperia 1 VII will easily feel like more of the same to seasoned Xperia fans. It offers nothing groundbreaking in the camera department, doesn't stand out with any particularly intriguing new feature, and you could even make the case that the overall image capabilities of the camera have deteriorated in comparison with the previous model as well as the direct rivals.





While the camera will do fine in most situations you may find yourself, it will rarely excite or inspire you to create more.





While Sony definitely has a galactic level of know-how when it comes to camera sensors, this knowledge fails to translate well to the real-life camera performance of its flagship phones.\





The Xperia 1 VII's rivals easily beat it in the camera department, while carrying significantly lower price tags.