Is Sony making another Xperia Compact phone?
The image above is of the Sony Xperia 1 IV and is for demonstration purposes only.
We all know that compact phones are about as rare as a unicorn in 2023, but there used to be more of them not so long ago. Sony, for example, used to make a series that would carry the "Compact" branding and, as the name suggests, come in a smaller and more pocketable size.
Last time Sony released one of these smaller phones, however, was 5 years ago in 2018, when the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact came out. Since then, there has been no word about any attempts from the company to make a return with this form factor and device name.
That being said, a reputable display analyst has gone on Twitter to share something about Sony's upcoming phone, using an interesting choice of words. The analyst's name is
Next Sony Xperia Compact will be 6.05".— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 10, 2023" target="_blank" style="font-style: italic;">Ross Young, and he says the "next Sony Xperia Compact will be 6.05." Unfortunately though, the analyst does not specify if he is talking about the display or the phone's body. (via AndroidHeadlines)
Now, if he is talking about the display, 6.05 inches is barely compact, but given the current size trends of modern phones, it can still pass for a smaller one. To give you some context, the Asus Zenfone 9 (one of the best compact phones) has a screen size of 5.9 inches. The now-abandoned iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, comes with a 5.4-inch display. Another fairly small phone by today's standards is the Galaxy S23, which has a 6.1-inch display.
With these examples in mind, the alleged new Xperia Compact phone from Sony would comfortably sit somewhere on the edge of being what it claims to be, but the true question here is if this would be the return of the "Compact" series. Another, and frankly more probable possibility, is that Young is talking about the Xperia 5 V, as he does go on to say that the supposed model would be part of the Xperia 5 series.
