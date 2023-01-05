Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Save $300 on one of the best compact Android flagships

Modern flagship phones are quite big, to be honest, and there’s little wiggle room when it comes to size if you want the best. That’s where Sony comes in! The Japanese company has been doing its own thing, not only defying feature-removal trends but also keeping a very unique 21:9 form factor. And now, for a limited time, you can get one of the best compact Android flagships with a hefty $300 discount at Best Buy.

The Sony Xperia 5 III is a full-fledged flagship and comes with some unique features. Let’s start with the 21:9 OLED screen, which is just gorgeous to look at and also supports 120 Hz. Consuming media on this thing is a blast, especially movies meant to be played at 21:9. There are no notches or cutouts to hinder your experience.

The camera system is also quite powerful; the phone features a unique periscope zoom camera with moving elements that allows you to switch between 70mm and 105mm, effectively giving you four cameras instead of three. 

This phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, which might seem old but is plenty capable even by today’s standards. The battery is a large 4,500 mAh cell, and there are nice extras like a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card. Last but not least, the Xperia 5 III has all the professional software, so if you like making content, you can do so with it.

Check out our full Sony Xperia 5 III review for more information, but don’t wait too long; deals like this one don’t last.

