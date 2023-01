Save $300 on one of the best compact Android flagships

Sony Xperia 5 III 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Two Colors $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Sony Xperia 5 III is a full-fledged flagship and comes with some unique features. Let’s start with the 21:9 OLED screen, which is just gorgeous to look at and also supports 120 Hz. Consuming media on this thing is a blast, especially movies meant to be played at 21:9. There are no notches or cutouts to hinder your experience.The camera system is also quite powerful; the phone features a unique periscope zoom camera with moving elements that allows you to switch between 70mm and 105mm, effectively giving you four cameras instead of three.This phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, which might seem old but is plenty capable even by today’s standards. The battery is a large 4,500 mAh cell, and there are nice extras like a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card. Last but not least, the Xperia 5 III has all the professional software, so if you like making content, you can do so with it.Check out our full Sony Xperia 5 III review for more information, but don’t wait too long; deals like this one don’t last.