Buy the iPhone 11 at Virgin and get AirPods for £4/month
Included is the 64GB iPhone 11 in the color of your choice – Purple, Black, White, and Product(RED) are available – alongside unlimited texts paired with 1,000 minutes and 1GB of data, although pricier packages are available.
The second-generation AirPods are also included at a cost of £4 per month. These wireless earphones typically retail for £159 but Virgin Mobile’s offer allows you to spread the cost over 36 months and save £15 in the process.
Virgin Mobile relies on the EE network, guaranteeing service across most parts of the UK. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, offers a 6.1-inch LCD screen coupled with the powerful A13 Bionic chipset and a 12-megapixel dual-camera system on the back.
Also included is Face ID, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, wireless charging support, and iOS 13.
Also included is Face ID, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, wireless charging support, and iOS 13.