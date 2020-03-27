Buy the iPhone 11 at Virgin and get AirPods for £4/month

iOS Apple

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 27, 2020, 9:26 AM
The iPhone 11 is one of the most popular smartphones right now and AirPods are the most popular wireless earphones. Virgin Mobile is now combining the two into a single package and offering customers the chance to save a little bit of money.

Head over to the mobile network provider’s website right now and you will find the iPhone 11 and AirPods available starting at £33 per month with a standard 36-month contract, bringing the total cost of acquisition to £1188.

Included is the 64GB iPhone 11 in the color of your choice – Purple, Black, White, and Product(RED) are available – alongside unlimited texts paired with 1,000 minutes and 1GB of data, although pricier packages are available. 

The second-generation AirPods are also included at a cost of £4 per month. These wireless earphones typically retail for £159 but Virgin Mobile’s offer allows you to spread the cost over 36 months and save £15 in the process. 

Virgin Mobile relies on the EE network, guaranteeing service across most parts of the UK. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, offers a 6.1-inch LCD screen coupled with the powerful A13 Bionic chipset and a 12-megapixel dual-camera system on the back.

Also included is Face ID, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, wireless charging support, and iOS 13.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
iPhone 11 on
$599 Apple iPhone 11 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

