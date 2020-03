Buy the iPhone 11 at Virgin and get AirPods for £4/month

Included is the 64GB iPhone 11 in the color of your choice – Purple, Black, White, and Product(RED) are available – alongside unlimited texts paired with 1,000 minutes and 1GB of data, although pricier packages are available.

The second-generation AirPods are also included at a cost of £4 per month. These wireless earphones typically retail for £159 but Virgin Mobile’s offer allows you to spread the cost over 36 months and save £15 in the process.



The iPhone 11 is one of the most popular smartphones right now and AirPods are the most popular wireless earphones. Virgin Mobile is now combining the two into a single package and offering customers the chance to save a little bit of money.Head over to the mobile network provider’s website right now and you will find the iPhone 11 and AirPods available starting at £33 per month with a standard 36-month contract, bringing the total cost of acquisition to £1188.