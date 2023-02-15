Another Sony mid-ranger is getting upgraded to Android 13
Sony may have lowered expectations regarding its mobile business, but that doesn’t mean the Japanese company stopped investing in new products. Due to the fierce competition on the smartphone market, Sony had to shrink its mobile division, which means we’re getting fewer phones every year.
On the positive side, it should allow Sony to provide Android OS updates much quicker than before. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen, but at least loyal fans are still getting their updates at some point.
The global dual-SIM (XQ-BT52) qualifies for this update, but the release times might be different in other regions. The changelog confirms the update includes the January 2023 security patch, but there are a lot more changes coming to the phone.
The Xperia 10 III is one of the most interesting mid-range smartphones available on the market thanks to its superb 6-inch OLED display that supports HDR and 1B colors. Originally introduced back in 2021, the Xperia 10 III is very likely to receive one more major Android OS update before Sony stops supporting the phone.
If you plan to upgrade your Xperia 10 III to Android 13, keep in mind that your user data shouldn’t be affected by the software update. However, going back to a previous software version after upgrading to Android 13 will no longer be possible, at least not through official means.
On the positive side, it should allow Sony to provide Android OS updates much quicker than before. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen, but at least loyal fans are still getting their updates at some point.
While Sony has made some progress bringing all its eligible phones to Android 13, there are still phones that are waiting to get the update. The Xperia 10 III was one of those devices until recently. XDA Developers reports that an update tagged with firmware version 62.2.A.0.367 is now rolling out to Sony Xperia 10 III in select European and Asian countries.
The global dual-SIM (XQ-BT52) qualifies for this update, but the release times might be different in other regions. The changelog confirms the update includes the January 2023 security patch, but there are a lot more changes coming to the phone.
For example, a new lock screen is making its way to Sony Xperia 10 III units, along with a brand-new Quick setting panel and various changes to the Camera app. Sony summarized some of the changes included in this Android 13 update, so make sure to check them out.
The Xperia 10 III is one of the most interesting mid-range smartphones available on the market thanks to its superb 6-inch OLED display that supports HDR and 1B colors. Originally introduced back in 2021, the Xperia 10 III is very likely to receive one more major Android OS update before Sony stops supporting the phone.
If you plan to upgrade your Xperia 10 III to Android 13, keep in mind that your user data shouldn’t be affected by the software update. However, going back to a previous software version after upgrading to Android 13 will no longer be possible, at least not through official means.
Things that are NOT allowed: