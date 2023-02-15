Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Another Sony mid-ranger is getting upgraded to Android 13

Sony Software updates
@cosminvasile
Another Sony mid-ranger is getting upgraded to Android 13
Sony may have lowered expectations regarding its mobile business, but that doesn’t mean the Japanese company stopped investing in new products. Due to the fierce competition on the smartphone market, Sony had to shrink its mobile division, which means we’re getting fewer phones every year.

On the positive side, it should allow Sony to provide Android OS updates much quicker than before. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen, but at least loyal fans are still getting their updates at some point.

While Sony has made some progress bringing all its eligible phones to Android 13, there are still phones that are waiting to get the update. The Xperia 10 III was one of those devices until recently. XDA Developers reports that an update tagged with firmware version 62.2.A.0.367 is now rolling out to Sony Xperia 10 III in select European and Asian countries.

The global dual-SIM (XQ-BT52) qualifies for this update, but the release times might be different in other regions. The changelog confirms the update includes the January 2023 security patch, but there are a lot more changes coming to the phone.

For example, a new lock screen is making its way to Sony Xperia 10 III units, along with a brand-new Quick setting panel and various changes to the Camera app. Sony summarized some of the changes included in this Android 13 update, so make sure to check them out.

The Xperia 10 III is one of the most interesting mid-range smartphones available on the market thanks to its superb 6-inch OLED display that supports HDR and 1B colors. Originally introduced back in 2021, the Xperia 10 III is very likely to receive one more major Android OS update before Sony stops supporting the phone.

If you plan to upgrade your Xperia 10 III to Android 13, keep in mind that your user data shouldn’t be affected by the software update. However, going back to a previous software version after upgrading to Android 13 will no longer be possible, at least not through official means.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure

Popular stories

Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless