Case maker may have outed Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III



The accessories manufacturer has already started selling cases for Sony's upcoming smartphones. The listings on its websites show the phones from various angles.



Sony Xperia 1 III display and design









Starting with the Xperia 1 III, it's likely to retain its predecessor's top bezel, instead of retiring it for a notch or pinhole. It's not all bad news though as the handset is expected to boast thinner, more proportional bezels than the current generation.



The new pictures are also in line with rumors that said the Xperia 1 III would have a 21:9 display. The panel appears to be flat and is apparently 6.5-inches diagonally. According to rumors, it has a refresh rate of 120Hz.



The images also show a volume rocker, a fingerprint reader-embedded power key, a dedicated shutter button, and a new shortcut button, like the one seen on the Xperia PRO.



The phone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The USB-C port is at the bottom.



On the back, we have got a ZEISS-branded multicamera array with presumably the main sensor, an ultra-wide shooter snapper, a periscope unit with at least 5x optical zoom, and a 3D Time-of-Flight module.



The Xperia 1 III will reportedly also have a microSD card slot and dual front-facing speakers. The handset will probably be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.



Most other details, including pricing, are still a mystery.







Xperia 10 III specs and design







It has a triple rear camera array, with supposedly a 12MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The selfie camera is reportedly 8MP.



The Xperia 10 III also seemingly retains a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack and features dual front-facing stereo speakers.



Per a previous report, the phone has last year's



Per a previous report, the phone has last year's Snapdragon 765G chipset under the hood, which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. At the end of the day, these are still unconfirmed renders, and we will find out if they were genuine on April 14




