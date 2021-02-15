Sony's upcoming 5G mid-ranger might be powered by an older chipset

Sony isn't making any money from its smartphone business, on the contrary. However, the Japanese company won't be parting with its mobile division regardless of whether or not it will stop losing money. Of course, Sony's smartphone business shrunk over the years, so fans of the brand are now getting fewer products to choose from each year.
Sony's alleged Xperia 10 III benchmark listing
This year isn't going to be an exception, although we're still waiting for any official information regarding Sony's 2021 smartphone roadmap. At this point, we know of a couple of Xperia handsets that are expected to make their debut in the first half of the year, the Xperia 1 III
and Xperia 10 III
.
One of them, the Xperia 10
III briefly appeared on Geekbench (via SumahoInfo
), which means we now know a little bit about its insides. According to the listing that's no longer accessible, the Xperia 10 III will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, although we kind of expected Sony to go for the much newer Snapdragon 690 5G
.
The listing doesn't exactly say that the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor, but it does mention the chipset's codename, “lito.” Apart from that, we've also learned that the phone will pack 6GB RAM, which moves the Xperia 10 III a step up in the mid-range hierarchy.
Thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer's leaked renders
published last month, this isn't the first time Sony's upcoming Xperia 10 III makes headlines
. Although the pictures of the smartphone revealed a conservative design, we hoped that the insides would be a bit more “progressive.” After all, even the Xperia 10 II
went for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 600 series.