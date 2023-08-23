Amazon slashed a whopping 41% off the Sony WH-XB910N price tag once again
Finding the perfect pair of over-ear headphones can be challenging nowadays. With so many brands out there, it may be tricky to pick the right headset. Well, that’s where we come in! Today, we came across an exciting deal on a great pair of Sony headphones — the Sony WH-XB910N. These are now a mind-blowing 41% off their regular price, which lands them at an irresistible price.
What’s great about this deal is that you don’t have to take great pains to snatch the headset for under $150. The retailer even allows you to pick the color variant you like the most. That’s to say, both the Black and Blue color variations are available with the same discount.
Firstly, they have a pretty similar design to Sony’s former flagship, the WH-1000XM4. They feature ANC technology that should be decent for the headphones’ price range. Moreover, they have the standard AAC and SBC Bluetooth codec support, as well as an LDAC codec to give Android users access to better audio quality (AAC and SBC don’t perform as well on Android devices.)
Sound-wise, the Sony WH-XB910N deliver rich and powerful bass, as might be expected given that they’re part of the company’s Extra Bass line. Other than that, you don’t get anything particularly stunning in terms of sound quality, but they still sound good enough to satisfy the average ear. Of course, you can always test the available EQ customization options via the app and make the sound more suitable for your needs.
All things considered, the Sony WH-XB910N are a great pair of over-ear headphones. They can be a tough sell at their regular price, as they have to compete with many other awesome headphones. But now that Amazon sells them at such a tempting price, they undoubtedly provide incredible value for money that simply can’t be ignored.
We’ve seen the headphones hit this tempting $102 price cut before. But that doesn’t mean now is a bad time to act. Considering that this headset is usually sold at a little over $200 and has a regular retail price of $249, we believe the current deal is worth it. So, if you’re a fan of loud music and want your new pair of over-ear headphones to feature extra bass, you might want to consider pulling the trigger on this one before it’s too late.
You may be wondering whether this headset has good enough specs and features to give you a run for your money. The hardcore hi-fi audio fanatics will probably find something to complain about. But the average user should be completely satisfied with these Sony headphones.
In terms of battery life, these earbuds showcase an impressive 30 hours of playtime. They also have fast charging. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver as much as 4.5 hours of playback, quite an impressive feat.
