Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Cancel the noise and save money with the Sony WH-CH720N at their lowest price at Amazon

Sony Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cancel the noise and save money with the Sony WH-CH720N at their lowest price at Amazon
Don’t you just love lightweight headphones? Going through your day is a breeze, your favorite tunes are driving those Monday blues away, and everything is great… apart from that god-awful nearby passing train that’s sounding as if it’s going to disassemble in motion. Or that pesky neighbor upstairs with the drill, who can’t finish renovating his home for a straight year. Yes, lightweight headphones are cool, but rarely do they offer the cure for the big city life: Active noise cancellation (ANC).

That’s not at all the case with the Sony WH-CH720N. This particular pair of headphones is Sony’s lightest wireless noise-canceling headband ever: 6.8 oz, or 192g. And you bet your ears, they’re on a sweet deal right now. Those who act decisively will get to save a tad over $50 with the 35% discount at Amazon.

Sony's lightest noise-canceling headband ever, the Sony WH-CH720N, is now 35% off!

Active noise cancellation is a must for everyone living in the big city, or living in the same building with neighbors that renovate non-stop and simply don't put down the drill. This headband employs Sony's Integrated Processor V1 for an enhanced noise-canceling experience while delivering on the comfort and design front. They can get quick-charged as well!
$52 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


Sure, regarding weight, you can go lighter with noise-canceling earbuds, but not all of us have the hots for putting Mentos-looking buds up the ear canal. Some prefer to rock traditional over-ear headphones and that’s completely normal. Like all things tech, prices for headphones can get to the Moon in no time – the sky's the limit. Right now, we’re talking about a great performing mid-ranger, though.

The WH-CH720N employs Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 for an enhanced noise-canceling experience while delivering on the comfort and design front. Longer listening sessions should not be a concern, since the pair does offer a combination of synthetic leather and urethane materials, as well as "optimum" ear pad structure and dimensions. There’s also the Dual Noise Sensor technology, which should allow you to "enjoy more music and less background noise", per Sony.

Customization is a must, and Sony delivers on that front, too – there’s the Adjustable Ambient Sound mode, as well as the Adaptive Sound control feature to tailor the environment around you to your liking.

The battery should provide the headband with up to 35-hour life, but the best thing is that there’s a quick charging option available. You have to leave your house in four minutes to ride the subway for a whole hour? Don’t sweat it. A 3-minute charge should give you up to 60 minutes of playback.

Popular stories

Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pump up the party and save with Walmart's offer on the Soundcore by Anker Select Pro
Pump up the party and save with Walmart's offer on the Soundcore by Anker Select Pro
Snag a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones for up to 35% off from Amazon
Snag a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones for up to 35% off from Amazon
Cancel the noise and save money with the Sony WH-CH720N at their lowest price at Amazon
Cancel the noise and save money with the Sony WH-CH720N at their lowest price at Amazon
Google might soon set some ground rules for foldable phones
Google might soon set some ground rules for foldable phones
Xiaomi has just launched its latest foldable: the MIX Fold 3
Xiaomi has just launched its latest foldable: the MIX Fold 3
Save on your next OnePlus phone, tablet, and/or pair of earbuds with OnePlus and PhoneArena
Save on your next OnePlus phone, tablet, and/or pair of earbuds with OnePlus and PhoneArena
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless