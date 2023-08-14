Cancel the noise and save money with the Sony WH-CH720N at their lowest price at Amazon

Sony's lightest noise-canceling headband ever, the Sony WH-CH720N, is now 35% off!

Active noise cancellation is a must for everyone living in the big city, or living in the same building with neighbors that renovate non-stop and simply don't put down the drill. This headband employs Sony's Integrated Processor V1 for an enhanced noise-canceling experience while delivering on the comfort and design front. They can get quick-charged as well!