Cancel the noise and save money with the Sony WH-CH720N at their lowest price at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Don’t you just love lightweight headphones? Going through your day is a breeze, your favorite tunes are driving those Monday blues away, and everything is great… apart from that god-awful nearby passing train that’s sounding as if it’s going to disassemble in motion. Or that pesky neighbor upstairs with the drill, who can’t finish renovating his home for a straight year. Yes, lightweight headphones are cool, but rarely do they offer the cure for the big city life: Active noise cancellation (ANC).
Sure, regarding weight, you can go lighter with noise-canceling earbuds, but not all of us have the hots for putting Mentos-looking buds up the ear canal. Some prefer to rock traditional over-ear headphones and that’s completely normal. Like all things tech, prices for headphones can get to the Moon in no time – the sky's the limit. Right now, we’re talking about a great performing mid-ranger, though.
Customization is a must, and Sony delivers on that front, too – there’s the Adjustable Ambient Sound mode, as well as the Adaptive Sound control feature to tailor the environment around you to your liking.
The battery should provide the headband with up to 35-hour life, but the best thing is that there’s a quick charging option available. You have to leave your house in four minutes to ride the subway for a whole hour? Don’t sweat it. A 3-minute charge should give you up to 60 minutes of playback.
That’s not at all the case with the Sony WH-CH720N. This particular pair of headphones is Sony’s lightest wireless noise-canceling headband ever: 6.8 oz, or 192g. And you bet your ears, they’re on a sweet deal right now. Those who act decisively will get to save a tad over $50 with the 35% discount at Amazon.
Sure, regarding weight, you can go lighter with noise-canceling earbuds, but not all of us have the hots for putting Mentos-looking buds up the ear canal. Some prefer to rock traditional over-ear headphones and that’s completely normal. Like all things tech, prices for headphones can get to the Moon in no time – the sky's the limit. Right now, we’re talking about a great performing mid-ranger, though.
The WH-CH720N employs Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 for an enhanced noise-canceling experience while delivering on the comfort and design front. Longer listening sessions should not be a concern, since the pair does offer a combination of synthetic leather and urethane materials, as well as "optimum" ear pad structure and dimensions. There’s also the Dual Noise Sensor technology, which should allow you to "enjoy more music and less background noise", per Sony.
Customization is a must, and Sony delivers on that front, too – there’s the Adjustable Ambient Sound mode, as well as the Adaptive Sound control feature to tailor the environment around you to your liking.
The battery should provide the headband with up to 35-hour life, but the best thing is that there’s a quick charging option available. You have to leave your house in four minutes to ride the subway for a whole hour? Don’t sweat it. A 3-minute charge should give you up to 60 minutes of playback.
Things that are NOT allowed: