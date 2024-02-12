Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

It's not too late to snag Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 at a sweet discount

Sony Deals Audio
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently the company's top-of-the-line wireless headphones and are among the best pair of cans money can buy right now. Of course, being the best comes at a price, therefore, the Sony WH-1000XM5 has a price tag that will make your bank account cry a lot. But, the good news is that these marvelous headphones are currently enjoying a sweet discount at Walmart, making the blow on your bank account a little less excruciating.

Currently, Walmart is offering the Black-colored variant of the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $321.99 instead of their usual price of $399.99, which means you'll save $78 if you snag a pair through this deal today!

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black: Save $78!

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black at Walmart and save $78 in the process. The headphones have incredible sound, pack top-tier ANC, and are a real bang for your buck.
$78 off (20%)
$321 99
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black: Save $72!

Alternatively, you can snag the Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black on Amazon and save $72. The headphones have incredible sound, pack top-tier ANC, and are a real bang for your buck.
$72 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Being Sony's current flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM5 have a lot to offer for that hefty sticker price. They are lightweight and comfy delivering a clear and flat sound. In addition to that, the headphones support Sony's Headphones Connect app, which means you can use the app's EQ functionality to tailor the sound of your headphones entirely to your liking.

Furthermore, the Sony WH-1000XM5 have top-tier ANC, which is among the best out there and can mute the whole world. Additionally, they have great battery life, capable of delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Moreover, they have fast charging support with 10 minutes of charging giving around 5 hours of playback.

With awesome sound, great ANC, nice battery life, and now a lower-than-usual price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every single penny spent. Just be sure to act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now while these bad boys are still enjoying that sweet discount at Walmart, as you never know when the retailer will decide to return them to their usual cost.

