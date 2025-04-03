Available at a lovely discount, the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every penny at Walmart

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

If you've been eyeing the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones but missed your chance to grab them at a discount during Amazon's Spring Sale, don't fret—you can still get them for less!

Walmart is offering a solid $72 markdown on the black-colored model, bringing the price down to just $328 from its usual $399.99. Neither Amazon nor Best Buy have a matching deal right now, meaning Walmart is currently the best place to treat yourself to Sony's top-of-the-line headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $72 at Walmart!

$328
$399 99
$72 off (18%)
Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $72 off their price at Walmart. The headphones are among the best on the market, delivering top-quality sound, complemented by high-end ANC. Don't miss out—save today!
Buy at Walmart

Sadly, there's no telling how long this offer will stick around, so don't wait—score a pair now while the deal lasts because these headphones are absolutely worth it.

Known for their top-tier active noise cancellation, these puppies can mute the whole world, letting you enjoy your songs in peace regardless of whether you're commuting, working, or just want to lock yourself in your inner realm.

Being among the best wireless headphones, they also deliver a premium listening experience, boasting rich, immersive audio with deep bass and crisp highs. And with the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can tweak the EQ to customize the sound exactly to your taste.

Comfort is another highlight, as they are lightweight and feature soft, plush earpads built for long sessions. Speaking of longevity, you get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus fast charging that gives you 5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes.

For under $330, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are hard to pass up. You get premium sound, incredible noise cancellation, and all-day comfort in one stylish package. So, don't waste any more time and score a pair for much less than usual today!
