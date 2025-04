Available at a lovely discount, the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every penny at Walmart

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Sadly, there's no telling how long this offer will stick around, so don't wait—score a pair now while the deal lasts because these headphones are absolutely worth it.Known for their top-tier active noise cancellation, these puppies can mute the whole world, letting you enjoy your songs in peace regardless of whether you're commuting, working, or just want to lock yourself in your inner realm.Being among the best wireless headphones , they also deliver a premium listening experience, boasting rich, immersive audio with deep bass and crisp highs. And with the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can tweak the EQ to customize the sound exactly to your taste.Comfort is another highlight, as they are lightweight and feature soft, plush earpads built for long sessions. Speaking of longevity, you get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus fast charging that gives you 5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes.For under $330, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are hard to pass up. You get premium sound, incredible noise cancellation, and all-day comfort in one stylish package. So, don't waste any more time and score a pair for much less than usual today!