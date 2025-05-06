These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an absolute bargain if you can overlook one thing

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

As you know, we're always on the lookout for the best mobile tech deals, including unmissable offers on the top wireless headphones in 2025. And while we were browsing for such promos, we found a sweet deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 on Amazon.

A third-party seller is offering a generous 26% discount on the model in black, slashing $106 off its usual price. With this markdown, you can score a pair for just under $295.

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black (International Version): Save $106!

$106 off (26%)
Get the international version of the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 for $106 off on Amazon. While this model doesn't come with a warranty in the US, it still delivers the top-quality sound, industry-leading ANC, and great comfort and battery life of the Sony WH-1000XM5 we all know and cherish. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Blue (US model): Save $52 on Amazon!

$52 off (13%)
Alternatively, you can score the US model of the headphones for $52 off on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


Before you tap the offer button and take advantage of this awesome promo, just keep in mind that the discount applies to the international version. That means your headphones won’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer warranty in the US. The good news is you'll still be eligible for Amazon's 30-day refund period, so you can return the cans if there's an issue right out of the box.

We believe this deal is too good to pass up, even though it's the international model. After all, it may not come with a warranty in the US, but it's still the black-colored version of the high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, meaning it packs a ton of value for its current price.

Since they are premium cans, they deliver top-quality sound with punchy bass and crisp highs. You can also use the EQ settings in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app to tailor their audio to your taste. On top of that, they come with one of the best ANC technologies out there, letting you enjoy your songs without distractions. All that is complemented by an extremely comfy design and up to 30 hours of battery life with fast charging support.

So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth every penny. Don't let the fact that this model doesn't come with a warranty stop you from enhancing your listening at a bargain price. Act fast and score a pair with this deal today!
