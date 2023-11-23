Get the industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a great Black Friday price right now!

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
We're a couple of hours away from the official start of this year's Black Friday event, but the deals are already pouring from the internet skies like autumn rain! You can check out our Black Friday headphones deals article, but we've picked one cool offer just for you, music aficionados.

We're talking about the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, the latest and greatest model from the Japanese specialists in noise-canceling tech. You can save $72 on all three color variants right now! Sony perfected what was already a great pair of noise-canceling headphones with the Mark 5 model.

You can always check out our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review, but long story short, the XM5 are real champions in noise-canceling; they offer the best touch controls in the lineup; they come with great transparent sound, which you can tailor via the equalizer; and last but not least, these headphones now look stylish as hell! Let's not forget longevity. Sony advertises 30 hours of listening time on those, which is just perfect.

Of course, there's also the previous model, the Sony WH-1000XM4. These are a great alternative to the XM5, especially if you want to save some extra money (and spend it elsewhere this Black Friday). The XM4s are also discounted, shedding $30 off their already great price, so all in all, you can get a great pair of noise-canceling headphones for less than $250. Here's a small excerpt from our WH-1000XM4 review:

"So, are the Sony WH-1000XM4 good? They are fantastic! Are they worth $350? Well, they do have excellent sound quality, but you can definitely get similar results from cheaper or wired headsets. With the WH-1000XM4, the extra money you pay go towards the wireless capabilities, the extreme comfort, and some smart features, like auto-adjustments for noise cancelation and ambient sound."

Guess what? These headphones are not $350 anymore! Happy shopping!

