Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are discounted at Best Buy

Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are discounted at Best Buy0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Usually, overhead variants are way more expensive than their in-ear counterparts but now that gap has shrunk. The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones are on sale at Best Buy, clocking at just $298.
There’s another big advantage the WH-1000XM4 has over the in-ear model - multipoint connection. Тhe WH-1000XM4 headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
You can check out our Sony WH-1000XM4 review for more details but in a nutshell - the noise-canceling is one of the best on the market, and the sound representation is very precise. DSEE Extreme is on board to make low-quality songs sound better, and so is the Chat-to-Speak feature.