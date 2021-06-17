$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are discounted at Best Buy

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 17, 2021, 4:49 AM
Everybody’s talking about Sony’s new noise-canceling earbuds - the WF-1000XM4. They are really great, no question about it, but they’re also $278. And for just a tad more you can get the overhead model - the WH-1000XM4.

Usually, overhead variants are way more expensive than their in-ear counterparts but now that gap has shrunk. The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones are on sale at Best Buy, clocking at just $298.

That’s just $20 more than the recently launched in-ear model. I guess it boils down to personal preference but the WH-1000XM4 model features bigger drivers and better sound insulation thanks to the over-the-ear design.

There’s another big advantage the WH-1000XM4 has over the in-ear model - multipoint connection. Тhe WH-1000XM4 headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

You can check out our Sony WH-1000XM4 review for more details but in a nutshell - the noise-canceling is one of the best on the market, and the sound representation is very precise. DSEE Extreme is on board to make low-quality songs sound better, and so is the Chat-to-Speak feature.

Last but not least, big over-the-ear headphones have bigger batteries inside. You can get up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and Sony’s fast charge technology will give you another 5 hours after a quick 5-minute top-up.

