Accessories Sony Deals Audio Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are cheaper than ever!

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 21, 2021, 3:59 AM
Amazon Prime Day is here and if you're looking to buy a new pair of headphones or earbuds, this is the time, guys! You can check out our Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Headphones Deals piece to get the complete picture, but if you made up your mind and settled for a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones, you're in luck!

For a limited time, the critically acclaimed Sony WH-1000XM4 model is heavily discounted on Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

$102 off (29%)
$248
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Normally, these headphones will set you back $349 but today they're actually cheaper than the in-ear model that Sony recently announced - just $248!. The WF-1000XM4 may be good, but it's still an in-ear model with all the pros and cons of such a design.

Plus, these earbuds are still $278, and they don't come with multipoint connection support. If you opt for the over-the-ear model, you'll also get better battery life, sound quality, and noise isolation. 

You can read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review to get every detail but the TL;DR version is this - the noise-canceling tech is one of the best on the market, and the sound representation is very precise. DSEE Extreme is on board to make low-quality songs sound better, and so is the Chat-to-Speak feature. 

You can get up to 30 hours of autonomy on a single charge and Sony’s fast charge technology will give you another 5 hours after just a 5-minute top-up.

