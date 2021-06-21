Amazon Prime Day: Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are cheaper than ever!0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day is here and if you're looking to buy a new pair of headphones or earbuds, this is the time, guys! You can check out our Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Headphones Deals piece to get the complete picture, but if you made up your mind and settled for a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones, you're in luck!
For a limited time, the critically acclaimed Sony WH-1000XM4 model is heavily discounted on Amazon.
Normally, these headphones will set you back $349 but today they're actually cheaper than the in-ear model that Sony recently announced - just $248!. The WF-1000XM4 may be good, but it's still an in-ear model with all the pros and cons of such a design.
You can read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review to get every detail but the TL;DR version is this - the noise-canceling tech is one of the best on the market, and the sound representation is very precise. DSEE Extreme is on board to make low-quality songs sound better, and so is the Chat-to-Speak feature.