The pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 are back on sale at a generous discount on Amazon

Truth be told, we've seen better deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4 in the past. For instance, Amazon offered a $120 discount on them for Christmas in December. That said, a $100 price cut on these great headphones is still pretty great, especially given that they are still worth every single penny spent despite being released in 2020.



Being Sony's ex-flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM4 sound just incredible. Additionally, you can always tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Furthermore, as proper high-end headphones, they also pack top-tier ANC and offer good battery life, being capable of lasting you up to 30 hours on a single charge.



We know how important it is to listen to a blood-pumping song in amazing audio quality while trying to beat your bench record at the gym! However, we also know that top-tier headphones that deliver such incredible sound often cost an arm and a leg. This is why we are constantly on the lookout for enticing deals on top-quality headphones, and we're happy to report that our deal hunting bears fruit once again.During our hunting for savings, we came across a sweet Amazon deal on Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 , lowering the price of these bad boys by 29%. And since money speaks louder than math, this lovely price cut will translate into gorgeous savings of $100 on these amazing headphones if you pull the trigger on this deal by tapping the button below.