The pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 are back on sale at a generous discount on Amazon

Truth be told, we've seen better deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4 in the past. For instance, Amazon offered a $120 discount on them for Christmas in December. That said, a $100 price cut on these great headphones is still pretty great, especially given that they are still worth every single penny spent despite being released in 2020.Being Sony's ex-flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM4 sound just incredible. Additionally, you can always tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Furthermore, as proper high-end headphones, they also pack top-tier ANC and offer good battery life, being capable of lasting you up to 30 hours on a single charge.While not Sony's top-of-the-line headphones anymore, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still pretty great and a real value for money even in 2024, especially when available at a discounted price, like right now. So, tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a pair of awesome-sounding headphones at a discounted price today!