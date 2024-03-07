The pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 are back on sale at a generous discount on Amazon

Up Next:
We know how important it is to listen to a blood-pumping song in amazing audio quality while trying to beat your bench record at the gym! However, we also know that top-tier headphones that deliver such incredible sound often cost an arm and a leg. This is why we are constantly on the lookout for enticing deals on top-quality headphones, and we're happy to report that our deal hunting bears fruit once again.
Truth be told, we've seen better deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4 in the past. For instance, Amazon offered a $120 discount on them for Christmas in December. That said, a $100 price cut on these great headphones is still pretty great, especially given that they are still worth every single penny spent despite being released in 2020.
While not Sony's top-of-the-line headphones anymore, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still pretty great and a real value for money even in 2024, especially when available at a discounted price, like right now. So, tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a pair of awesome-sounding headphones at a discounted price today!
During our hunting for savings, we came across a sweet Amazon deal on Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, lowering the price of these bad boys by 29%. And since money speaks louder than math, this lovely price cut will translate into gorgeous savings of $100 on these amazing headphones if you pull the trigger on this deal by tapping the button below.
Being Sony's ex-flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM4 sound just incredible. Additionally, you can always tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Furthermore, as proper high-end headphones, they also pack top-tier ANC and offer good battery life, being capable of lasting you up to 30 hours on a single charge.
