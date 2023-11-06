The incredible Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted on Amazon letting you enjoy the soundtrack to your life for less
Music is life, so you better listen to it in the best quality possible. However, this often means you need to shell out a lot of cash since awesome-sounding headphones don't come cheap. And not every person is willing to spend a lot of money simply to listen to their favorite songs in a crystal clear quality.
Being high-end Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4 delivers incredible sound. Their default sound profile is more neutral, but if you are a fan of that extra oomph, you can always tailor them to your liking via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.
Of course, proper high-end headphones must also feature amazing ANC, and the best thing about the Sony WH-1000XM4 is that they not only come with good active noise cancellation, but their ANC is among the best on the market and silences the whole world the moment you turn it on.
In addition to their awesome sound and ANC, the Sony WH-1000XM4 also have pretty great battery life. They provide up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge.
As you can see, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are perfect for enjoying your life's soundtrack in style and with exceptional audio quality. Also, Amazon's current discount makes these awesome-sounding headphones even more tempting. So, our advice is to stop wasting time and get a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 now while they are still enjoying that sweet $100 price cut on Amazon.
