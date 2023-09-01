Amazon UK slashes the price on the budget Sony WF-C500 earbuds making them just irresistible





Sony WF-C500: Now 46% OFF on Amazon UK! Grab a pair of Sony WF-C500 from Amazon UK and save $41 in the process. The earbuds have amazing sound and battery life, and are a real steal at this price. £41 off (46%) Buy at Amazon



Being earbuds made by Sony, the Sony WF-C500 sound incredible for such pocket-friendly earphones. They even support Sony's 360 Reality Audio functionality, which — as the name suggests — delivers a 360-degree audio experience. However, the catch here is that only a handful of streaming services currently support Sony's 360 Reality Audio functionality. At the time of writing, these services are Amazon Music Unlimited, nugs.net, PeerTracks, and Tidal.



Battery life is also pretty adequate for such tiny budget earbuds. On their own, the Sony WF-C500 offer up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge. With the case, the listening time goes up to 20 hours.



However, in order for the Sony WF-C500 to be so budget-friendly, Sony had to cut some corners. In this case, Sony has cut the ANC. Unfortunately, the Sony WF-C500 don't offer active noise cancellation. That said, they do offer good passive noise cancellation, which helps in silencing at least a part of the outside world.



You rarely find great-sounding earbuds sold at budget prices, but at the moment, if you live in the UK, you can actually get a pair of amazing earbuds without emptying your wallet.Right now, Amazon UK has an incredible deal on the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 earbuds, selling them with a sweet 46% discount. And if you do a quick calculation, you will see that you will score £41 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and grab a pair of Sony WF-C500 earbuds from Amazon UK today. Of course, £41 doesn't seem like a big saving, but we are talking about really budget-friendly earbuds here, and such a discount makes them a steal.