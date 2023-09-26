Save $121 and grab an incredible Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth speaker for just $79 at Walmart

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Those in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker on a budget will be pleased to learn that Walmart is currently having a phenomenal sale on the Sony SRS-XB33, offering this awesome speaker for $121 OFF its price. This means you now have the chance to grab one of these for only $79 instead of $199.99, which is just mental!

The Sony SRS-XB33 is easy to carry, which means you can easily pick it up and bring it to the beach or on a walk with you. Furthermore, the speaker is IP67 certified, which means it has dust and water resistance and can even be submerged in water. So, you will be able to use it by the pool and directly on the sand. Rest assured that it will survive a sudden heavy rain sent by Mother Nature while you are hiking somewhere up in the mountains.

Of course, a nice Bluetooth speaker must also pack great sound, and as a true Sony product, the SRS-XB33 checks this box as well. The speaker delivers great audio with a strong emphasis on bass, which bass heads will fall in love with. However, you can always tailor the sound of your Sony SRS-XB33 through the EQ in the Sony Music Center app if you are not a fan of its default sound profile. In addition to its good sound, the speaker offers a light show for an even more amazing experience.

Now, let's talk about battery life. According to Sony, the SRS-XB33 offers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, keep in mind that battery life depends on how loud you are listening to as well as whether you have the light show turned on. So, your SRS-XB33 may not be able to last that long if you are using it at its full potential.

So, as you can see, the Sony SRS-XB33 is definitely worth every single penny. And if you act fast and grab one from Walmart right now, the pennies you will spend on the Sony SRS-XB33 won't be that much, which tips the scales in its favor even further. This is why you should definitely go and grab one at a discounted price while you can!
