Samsung Android Sony

Sony taking on the Galaxy S11 camera prowess with an impressive new phone sensor

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 13, 2019, 3:43 AM
Sony taking on the Galaxy S11 camera prowess with an impressive new phone sensor
The world's largest supplier of mobile camera sensors won't sit still while Samsung is eating its lunch with the rumored second generation "Bright Night" 108MP sensor that is expected to make a cameo in the Galaxy S11 series.

Sony just announced a new phone camera sensor technology that has been developed exclusively for and will first appear in Oppo's Snapdragon 865-laden X2 flagship that will also be released in March to take on the S11 directly. 

After the restrictions that the US placed on Google for its Android exports to Huawei, companies like OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi sensed an opening and are working hard to take advantage of the market vacuum by outdoing themselves with new mobile technologies and eye-catchy designs.

Sony calls the sensor that will be in the X2, and probably many other high-end phones next year, the 2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) solution. It will bring "all pixel omni-directional PDAF" technology to our phones, which is a fancy way of saying it will be focusing and refocusing almost instantly, even in low-light scenarios.


The sensors built on the technology will still use the Quad Bayer filter array, and allow for very high resolutions that have pixel-binning advantages like merging the brightness and color information from multiple dots into one super pixel. 

Sony 2x2 on-chip lens (OCL) sensors


By moving from individual lense array for each pixel to ones that encompass more pixels at once, Sony has managed to eliminate the slight differences in light sensitivity between the individual pixels, thus improving focus and HDR performance, as well as reducing noise potential in certain scenarios.


What does that all mean? Better pictures, of course, and, coupled with the Snapdragon 865 processor that allows for faster and richer dynamic range calculations, the pictures taken with phones like the Oppo X2 should give whatever sensor Samsung is cooking for the S11 a run for its money. 

All in all, next year is shaping up to be the most exciting for smartphone cameras in a good while, as the improvements will actually be on the hardware and sensor side of things, too. In the past couple of years companies like Google, Apple and Samsung focused mainly on software trickery and sensor count increases when it comes to improvements in the photographic department, but 2020 will take us in a whole different (and exciting) direction.

Related phones

Galaxy S11
Samsung Galaxy S11 OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Camera 108 MP
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 4300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1200; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

It is imx686. Many brands will use it in 2020.

posted on 57 min ago

briankeithmays
Reply

2. briankeithmays

Posts: 37; Member since: Dec 18, 2013

Now only if sony can make a phone without those big ass bezels I will definitely be down with them.

posted on 54 min ago

User123456789
Reply

4. User123456789

Posts: 1200; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Bezel is shorter than iphone notch.

posted on 20 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-a71-a51-specs-price-release-date
Samsung's new Galaxy A71 and A51 are official with '3D Glasstic' design, quad cameras
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
apple-iphone-12-price-hike-2020
Apple's 2020 iPhones will be more expensive, but not by much
These-are-the-Phones-We-Used-and-Loved-the-Most-in-2019
These are the phones we used and loved the most in 2019
PhoneArena-2019-Awards-Best-Camera-Phones
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best Camera Phones
phonearena-2019-awards-best-phones-of-the-year
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year
samsung-galaxy-s11-4500mah-battery
The standard Samsung Galaxy S11 will pack an even bigger battery than previously expected
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
Android-Auto-update-customize-app-drawer
Android Auto now lets you customize your app drawer

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless