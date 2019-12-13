Sony taking on the Galaxy S11 camera prowess with an impressive new phone sensor





Sony just announced a new phone camera sensor technology that has been developed exclusively for and will first appear in Oppo's Snapdragon 865-laden X2 flagship that will also be released in March to take on the S11 directly.





After the restrictions that the US placed on Google for its Android exports to Huawei, companies like OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi sensed an opening and are working hard to take advantage of the market vacuum by outdoing themselves with new mobile technologies and eye-catchy designs.





all pixel omni-directional PDAF Sony calls the sensor that will be in the X2, and probably many other high-end phones next year, the 2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) solution. It will bring "" technology to our phones, which is a fancy way of saying it will be focusing and refocusing almost instantly, even in low-light scenarios.









The sensors built on the technology will still use the Quad Bayer filter array, and allow for very high resolutions that have pixel-binning advantages like merging the brightness and color information from multiple dots into one super pixel.





Sony 2x2 on-chip lens (OCL) sensors





By moving from individual lense array for each pixel to ones that encompass more pixels at once, Sony has managed to eliminate the slight differences in light sensitivity between the individual pixels, thus improving focus and HDR performance, as well as reducing noise potential in certain scenarios.









What does that all mean? Better pictures, of course, and, coupled with the S napdragon 865 processor that allows for faster and richer dynamic range calculations, the pictures taken with phones like the Oppo X2 should give whatever sensor Samsung is cooking for the S11 a run for its money.





All in all, next year is shaping up to be the most exciting for smartphone cameras in a good while, as the improvements will actually be on the hardware and sensor side of things, too. In the past couple of years companies like Google, Apple and Samsung focused mainly on software trickery and sensor count increases when it comes to improvements in the photographic department, but 2020 will take us in a whole different (and exciting) direction.