Sony confirms MWC 2020 event expected to bring us a new high-end Xperia phone

Well, that didn't take long. The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas closed its doors less than a week ago, and we already have the first confirmation from a major mobile tech company of a presumably important announcement happening at the year's second big industry exhibition in chronological order.
Unsurprisingly, Sony is headed for Barcelona to unveil the tech giant's next big phone at MWC 2020 on February 24. That's actually day one (at least officially) of this year's Mobile World Congress, and the company will be up bright and early that Monday morning to kick off its press conference at 8:30am CET. That's 2:30am Eastern and 11:30pm (Sunday, February 23) Pacific Time, so clearly, whatever Sony has in store here is not primarily targeted at a US audience.
Based on recent history, as well as even more recent rumors and leaks, we can predict with a relatively high degree of confidence that Sony will bring a new premium handset to the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Xperia 1
and Xperia 5
, which saw daylight in February and September 2019 respectively, and may well carry the Xperia 5 Plus
branding.
Sony's next high-end phone could be called Xperia 5 Plus
Leaked in all its glory just last week
, the Sony Xperia 5
Plus has no notch or holes drilled into its massive 6.6-inch display, instead opting for a clean and sleek look with the same extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio as its forerunners, as well as crazy thin bezels that are nonetheless thick enough to house front-firing stereo speakers.
Of course, it might be a little too late for a premium flagship design with just the right number of bells and whistles to straighten a ship that's been slowly sinking
for several years now. But perhaps this could be the timid beginning of a beautiful resurgence.
Let's wait and see exactly what Sony has in the pipeline for its February 24 event, as the mid-range Xperia 10
and 10 Plus
joined the high-end Xperia 1
in Barcelona for MWC 2019. Curiously enough, a device believed to be the Xperia 20
was first leaked all the way back in May, with a bunch of key specs rumored in July
and complete silence on the gossip front since then.
7 Comments
1. User123456789
Posts: 1335; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
7. Feanor
Posts: 1428; Member since: Jun 20, 2012
posted on 10 min ago 0
2. mimicryXD
Posts: 185; Member since: Apr 03, 2015
posted on 1 hour ago 0
4. User123456789
Posts: 1335; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 35 min ago 0
3. liteon163
Posts: 84; Member since: Jan 24, 2017
posted on 38 min ago 0
5. Feanor
Posts: 1428; Member since: Jun 20, 2012
posted on 16 min ago 0
6. Feanor
Posts: 1428; Member since: Jun 20, 2012
posted on 13 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):