Sony confirms MWC 2020 event expected to bring us a new high-end Xperia phone

Well, that didn't take long. The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas closed its doors less than a week ago, and we already have the first confirmation from a major mobile tech company of a presumably important announcement happening at the year's second big industry exhibition in chronological order.

Unsurprisingly, Sony is headed for Barcelona to unveil the tech giant's next big phone at MWC 2020 on February 24. That's actually day one (at least officially) of this year's Mobile World Congress, and the company will be up bright and early that Monday morning to kick off its press conference at 8:30am CET. That's 2:30am Eastern and 11:30pm (Sunday, February 23) Pacific Time, so clearly, whatever Sony has in store here is not primarily targeted at a US audience.

Based on recent history, as well as even more recent rumors and leaks, we can predict with a relatively high degree of confidence that Sony will bring a new premium handset to the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5, which saw daylight in February and September 2019 respectively, and may well carry the Xperia 5 Plus branding.


Leaked in all its glory just last week, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus has no notch or holes drilled into its massive 6.6-inch display, instead opting for a clean and sleek look with the same extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio as its forerunners, as well as crazy thin bezels that are nonetheless thick enough to house front-firing stereo speakers.

Of course, it might be a little too late for a premium flagship design with just the right number of bells and whistles to straighten a ship that's been slowly sinking for several years now. But perhaps this could be the timid beginning of a beautiful resurgence. 

Let's wait and see exactly what Sony has in the pipeline for its February 24 event, as the mid-range Xperia 10 and 10 Plus joined the high-end Xperia 1 in Barcelona for MWC 2019. Curiously enough, a device believed to be the Xperia 20 was first leaked all the way back in May, with a bunch of key specs rumored in July and complete silence on the gossip front since then.

7 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1335; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

12MP 1/1.5" (I heard Pixel 5 will have same size). 64MP 1/1.7" 12MP 1/3.4" ToF Periscope

posted on 1 hour ago

Feanor
Reply

7. Feanor

Posts: 1428; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

Periscope in an Xperia?? Huawei P30 Pro-style? Do you have any sources, or is it just wishful thinking?

posted on 10 min ago

mimicryXD
Reply

2. mimicryXD

Posts: 185; Member since: Apr 03, 2015

Is it true sony launch, all phones from mid range to flagship, all are 5G? Xperia 20 might come with SD 765G. I really like the design if its true. Flat screen no notch, hole, pop-up camera just simple design.

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

4. User123456789

Posts: 1335; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

No. One device at least has 665. 6xx series does not support 5G.

posted on 35 min ago

liteon163
Reply

3. liteon163

Posts: 84; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

Please ditch the 21:9 format... I tried out the Xperia 5 and returned it because it was just too awkward.

posted on 38 min ago

Feanor
Reply

5. Feanor

Posts: 1428; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

I agree; 21:9 means small size of content in portrait and impossible to reach upper areas of the screen. These ergonomic shortcomings cannot be counterbalanced by the minimum gain in movie watching, more space for multitasking (who multitasks so heavily on a phone?) or the fitting of somewhat more scrollable content.

posted on 16 min ago

Feanor
Reply

6. Feanor

Posts: 1428; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

And just as I thought I'd ditch finally Sony for ever and replace my XZ3 with an OnePlus phone, looks like the next Sony flagship may again win me over. I'm expecting that in no way it can be better than the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, but if it's anything like the renders, it will look like a far more luxurious and unique item. So as long as the camera is not downright terrible or battery life is not entirely laughable, I'll probably go for it instead for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

posted on 13 min ago

view all comments
