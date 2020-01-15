Sony confirms MWC 2020 event expected to bring us a new high-end Xperia phone





Unsurprisingly, Sony is headed for Barcelona to unveil the tech giant's next big phone at MWC 2020 on February 24. That's actually day one (at least officially) of this year's Mobile World Congress, and the company will be up bright and early that Monday morning to kick off its press conference at 8:30am CET. That's 2:30am Eastern and 11:30pm (Sunday, February 23) Pacific Time, so clearly, whatever Sony has in store here is not primarily targeted at a US audience.





Based on recent history, as well as even more recent rumors and leaks, we can predict with a relatively high degree of confidence that Sony will bring a new premium handset to the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 , which saw daylight in February and September 2019 respectively, and may well carry the Xperia 5 Plus branding.













Of course, it might be a little too late for a premium flagship design with just the right number of bells and whistles to straighten a ship that's been slowly sinking for several years now. But perhaps this could be the timid beginning of a beautiful resurgence.





Well, that didn't take long. The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas closed its doors less than a week ago, and we already have the first confirmation from a major mobile tech company of a presumably important announcement happening at the year's second big industry exhibition in chronological order.