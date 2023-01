Get a pair of Sony LinkBuds S with a generous discount right now!

26% off on Amazon

Of course, one of the coolest things about the Linkbuds S is that they come equipped with Sony’s notorious noise-canceling tech. Built-in microphones and advanced noise-canceling will automatically adjust to your environment and keep you in your own world. This means the LinkBuds S can help block out all the annoying background noise around you, making them perfect for when you're on the go or in a noisy environment.Another plus is the battery life. These earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and with the charging case included, you can get an additional 24 hours of listening time. And if you're in a hurry, quick charging capability gives you one hour of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.You can easily control the earbuds by using touch controls to play, pause, and skip tracks, adjust volume, or even access your voice assistant with a simple tap or swipe. They are also compatible with various voice assistants, such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.When it comes to design, the Sony Linkbuds S look sleek and stylish and are available in different colors to suit your personal style. You can check out our review, but the title says it all: “ Light as air, noise canceling as AirPods Pro .” If you’re not convinced, you can also check out our best wireless earbuds pick for more options.