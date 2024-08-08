Sonos reportedly delaying two upcoming product releases to fix its misbehaving app

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Sonos launched its first headphones during the last quarter. However, things weren't smooth sailing and its app redesign was met with quite the controversy over being buggy. In the company's Q3 earnings press release, CEO Patrick Spence explained that Sonos has reduced its 2024 fiscal guidance as a result of "problems" that customers and partners faced with the updated app.

During the earnings call, the company also reportedly said it would delay two new product launches planned for the fourth quarter until the app is fixed.

The company says it has a clear action plan to address the issues with the app as soon as possible. The new products were ready to ship in Q4, but Spence said the number one priority right now is to "make this right". Of course, we don't know what these two new products are going to be yet.

During the call, the CEO also mentioned that fixing the issues with the app would cost the company $20-$30 million. The CEO is confident though that Sonos will bounce back and this will be just one "chapter" in its history.

Issues like that have me wondering... I'm not saying Sonos did that, as I don't know their processes, but just in general I feel like all of us are in a rush. Rushing to release something before it's ironed out can cause issues like bugs that are costly to fix. And I feel like if only we would take our time when doing things, all would be better.

But as I said, this is just my personal opinion and things I've been seeing in the tech industry at large. Many products are buggy, not just an app by Sonos. We're seeing big companies struggle with bugs after an official release of a product, even Samsung and Apple. So... I'm thinking, maybe we should slow things down. Not sure how this can happen though, with such a competitive market...
