Sonos' first wireless headphones' design revealed in a new leak

Remember when we told you about Sonos getting ready to drop its first-ever wireless headphones to take on the AirPods Max? Well, it looks like they're becoming more than just rumors as images of the new Sonos Ace wireless headphones have leaked online.

The images leaked ahead of an announcement rumored to happen in the next few weeks. According to tech media outlet The Verge, the headphones were accidentally published by Schuurman, an authorized Sonos partner. From what we can see in the images, the headphones sport some physical buttons on both earcups and a toggle switch.

They've also got a premium build that looks right at home for headphones expected to go for around $450. Earlier rumors hinted at this price point, and it seems Schuurman's website listing them at €403.58 (around $435 directly converted) backs that up. Just to give you some perspective, Apple's AirPods Max go for $549 – although you might find them cheaper as they often get discounts.


Another leaked image reveals the contents of the Sonos Ace wireless headphone box. The headphones come with a protective carrying case, a standard USB-C charging cable, a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter for wired use, and a small black box whose purpose remains a mystery.

While the box contents were revealed, technical details about the Sonos Ace headphones remain under wraps. However, one thing is clear, they'll work seamlessly with your Sonos speakers.
 
Speaking of speakers, in addition to the leaked Ace headphones, Sonos is also rumored to release a next-generation version of its popular Roam speaker. To top it all off, the company is rolling out a new app that streamlines the setup process for all its portable devices, including the upcoming Ace headphones.
